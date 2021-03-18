TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help school districts connect students to real-world learning opportunities, Xello has launched a fully integrated Work-Based Learning module, expanding its college, career and future readiness solution to include a built-in connection to local industry. This addition enables students in Grades 6-12 to gain early exposure to local opportunities that help deepen career awareness and enable career preparation and training – resulting in better aligned post-secondary plans that drive student outcomes.
"What makes our Work-Based Learning module unique is that it's designed to enable easy collaboration across an entire district. We hear from educators about the importance of involving the entire community in a student's education experience. Our Work-Based Learning module brings the community directly into students' career exploration and planning. Coordinators, counselors, and teachers have full visibility into the opportunities available to their students; providing direct support for connecting students with employers," said Jeff Harris, President and Co-founder at Xello. "All students and staff should have access to these valuable real-world learning opportunities – that's at the core of our company's mission."
Xello's Work-Based Learning module provides school districts with an easy-to-use, integrated platform to launch and scale an engaging work-based learning program.
Key features include:
- Embedded within Xello: When work-based learning opportunities are entered into Xello, they're integrated directly into students' exploration journeys, allowing students to view local company profiles and request opportunities virtually.
- Enables inter-district collaboration: District administrators, work-based learning coordinators, community partners and school-level educators can easily collaborate and support students within Xello, ensuring a whole child approach.
- Creates a centralized database: District staff can easily track student progress and overall program success with all business partner contacts, opportunity listings, and student requests stored and organized in a secure and centralized database.
About Xello
Xello is a modern K-12 college, career and future readiness program that helps students achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways and plan for the future. Using Xello's discovery-based model, students build knowledge, real-world skills and confidence to prepare for the rapidly evolving world of work. Xello supports multiple student pathways and helps students build real-world skills. Nearly 8 million students and educators work with Xello. Learn more at http://www.xello.world.
