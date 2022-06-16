Conversational AI supports all employees like the CEO, frees them to focus on highest-value work
SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xembly, an automated chief of staff for knowledge workers, today announced it has launched to the public after nearly two years in development and closed beta. Xembly aims to make the world's 1.3 billion knowledge workers more effective and improve ROI for their employers and is founded and backed by conversational AI pioneers and enterprise experts: former Marchex founder and CEO Pete Christothoulou; Jason Flaks, the conversational AI expert behind Microsoft Kinect and Hololens; Peter Francis, former global growth leader at Qualtrics; and Lightspeed Venture Partners, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations.
Every employee, regardless of level, deserves to be supported like the CEO – and every company needs employees to focus on high-value work. To accomplish this, Xembly leverages AI to automate the tasks that slow down and frustrate workers. This includes taking meeting notes, tracking action items, setting and managing to-do's, scheduling meetings, and optimizing schedules, all of which happen automatically so users and teams can focus on higher-value work and make every day more meaningful.
Xembly understands ordinary, natural language conversations where work is conducted — in meetings, Slack and email — and detects intention. It then surfaces that intention to accomplish tasks, create efficiency in meetings or on calendars, and provide users with intelligent feedback. Its conversational assistant, Xena, reminds users to accomplish a task or schedule a meeting. After a meeting, Xembly sends the host an accurate, AI-generated summary with action items they can immediately share with attendees, just as a chief of staff in the room would – no transcript needed.
"Workers are no longer interested in ping pong tables or free snacks — they just want real support to do their jobs better," said Pete Christothoulou, founder and CEO of Xembly. "We're at the beginning of megashifts that unlock automation and enable new scenarios — the acceleration of fully digital workplaces and AI breakthroughs in natural language processing and machine learning. The opportunity to automate and democratize the chief of staff function has never been greater."
Xembly was founded on the insight that worklife is not improving and task work is increasing. Traditional solutions, such as hiring executive assistants, are not scalable and digital point solutions are sub-optimal. Workers are unsupported and unhappy. They believe 56% of their work week is unproductive; they spend 10+ hours weekly on mundane, repetitive tasks; and over two-thirds are looking to change jobs.
"Employee experience is a top priority at Unearth," said Amy Hutchins, CPO at Unearth Technologies. "We've offered Xembly as a perk for all employees, because offering support for everyday tasks frees everyone to operate more productively and intentionally – and the team couldn't be happier."
"Xembly represents the next wave of employee tools. Personalized, conversational, and present everywhere my employees are - in Slack, shadowing them in meetings, and ready to do whatever they need, on command. My engineering managers and product leaders are spending more time collaborating and creating and less time translating their meetings into action items and tickets, or managing the necessary follow-ups throughout the week. Xembly is an integral part of our workflow." said Tim Prouty, VP of Engineering at Headway and former Head of Seattle Engineering for Uber.
