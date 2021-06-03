HUDSON, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, announces an agreement to supply XenData customers with FastTracker Asset Management software integrated with XenData LTO and Cloud solutions.
Facilis FastTracker is a light asset management application that runs on Facilis and XenData servers to provide indexing, proxy generation and timecode-based transcription. FastTracker will automatically index existing and new media assets sent to a cloud or LTO archive using the file-folder structure defined by the user, unlike many other media asset management systems which require a rigidly defined folder structure for asset storage.
FastTracker includes many features that will help XenData customers track and manage their archived assets, including the following:
- Mac and Windows Clients for access via the local network
- Web Browser Interface for remote access through HTTPS
- Proxy Generation allows users to preview archived files before restoring
- File Movement to cloud or LTO archive as on-demand or scheduled task
- Prefetch Archived Files to XenData Disk Cache from the FastTracker Interface
The FastTracker interface is available securely for any Internet user to login and browse content, download files and even upload to secure server locations for remote ingest.
"Many of our customers want to index archived assets using their existing file-folder structure; a folder structure which has meaning for their organization. FastTracker provides this with a searchable interface and a visual preview of their archived assets." said Philip Storey, CEO at XenData. "When Facilis integrated FastTracker with the XenData Cloud and LTO archive software, we knew this would fit the requirement. And it turned out better than I could have hoped."
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/
About Xen Data
Founded in 2001, XenData is based in Walnut Creek, California, USA and in Cambridge, UK. It has media archive installations in over 90 countries worldwide. Its LTO and cloud archive solutions are trusted by many major broadcasters, video production companies and marketing communications departments of large corporations. https://xendata.com.
