FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Xerox has claimed the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for Security in Production Printing. Based on research conducted in the North American market and applying to all regions the company serves globally, this accolade recognizes the OEM that excels in delivering products and services to help ensure data and network security for users of their production-class printing equipment.
"Production printing equipment often handles very sensitive and valuable information, be it personalized financial statements, vouchers, or event tickets," said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. "In addition, this equipment typically has full access to the network of the organization using the device, so it is incumbent upon device manufacturers to ensure the hardware and associated ecosystem is secure from external and internal security threats."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited leading production print OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their overall vision when it comes to the security of their customers' data and infrastructure, specific printer hardware and firmware security features that company engineers and developers have put in place to secure their products, security-oriented software products, and IT services the company offers. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with Keypoint Intelligence analysts to give a more complete picture of their strategies and offerings. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner.
With a stated goal of being the most secure and trusted provider of production printing solutions, Xerox achieved excellent results across all categories evaluated in this study with its Xerox Beyond Secure Technology. Xerox digital presses offer custom integrity systems and solutions that ensure that each piece is properly accounted for to make it more difficult for printed items of value to go missing. Moreover, the use of clear and fluorescent specialty dry inks can be used to authenticate printed documents and discourage counterfeiting by applying watermarks that become visible only under certain circumstances (such as use of a black light).
All digital front end (DFE) servers associated with Xerox cut-sheet products support hard drive overwrite to securely overwrite jobs after production. Presses equipped with DFE servers from Xerox partner EFI offer even more security features, including Windows Defender antivirus protection and the ability to send logs of events logs to compatible security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. On the software side, the company's XMPie solutions have implemented Secure ID protocols, which are essential for complying with GDPR and other privacy regulations.
