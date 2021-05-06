AMSTERDAM and ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, has appointed Jeff Willinger as Managing Director, Americas, as demand soars for Xillio's portfolio of content migration software, compliance solutions and Microsoft Viva consultancy services.
An internationally recognized online influencer, analyst, and expert on web collaboration, enterprise social networking, and enterprise IT strategy, Jeff is a leading SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 authority and a Microsoft MVP since 2014. Jeff specializes in advising clients on creating digital workplace and enterprise migration strategies via collaborative intranets and portals to increase employee engagement and develop world-class partnerships. Focusing on financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, government and education, as well as the Fortune 1000, Jeff's client outcomes define optimal architecture and implementation.
A frequent speaker at global Microsoft conferences and industry forums, Jeff will be sharing actionable insights and Viva best practices at the upcoming Microsoft 365 Collaboration Conference Session: Microsoft Viva: The Key Things You Need to Know About Viva Connections and Topics
Commenting on his appointment, Rikkert Engels, Xillio's CEO, explains, "Jeff's role is key to our expansion in the Americas, and we are pleased to welcome him to our growing Xillio team. Jeff's industry expertise, future-driven mindset, and deep project experience with enterprise and public sector organizations will enrich our solutions portfolio in growing markets as we help clients to modernize their information infrastructure and transform their digital workplace."
With the high demand for digital workplace solutions that boost productivity and empower employee engagement, Xillio is enjoying another year of impressive growth as companies migrate from legacy ECM platforms and adopt a cloud-centric strategy. Xillio enables organizations to accelerate the digital transformation process and recreate the modern digital workspace by moving, migrating and consolidating legacy systems, cloud files, mail, and converting Microsoft 365 tenants into Microsoft 365 and SharePoint owners. By delivering technology and services to migrate content from virtually any legacy environment including Documentum, IBM FileNet and Open Text, Xillio helps organizations get the best value out of their content and enable it to thrive in a lean, agile information landscape.
About Xillio
At Xillio, our mission is enabling organizations to create a future-proof content migration strategy that aligns core information management principles - security, search-and findability, governance, compliance – with user-centricity, adaptability, and business value. With an experienced team of consultants and project managers across EMEA and North America, Xillio is at the forefront in helping organizations plan and execute a cloud-centric Microsoft 365 content strategy. With 17+ years of experience in planning and managing migrations for enterprise and public sector clients around the globe, Xillio has experience in with virtually every legacy ECM system – including bespoke platforms, customizations and exceptions, and industry use cases – from IBM FileNet, OpenText Livelink, OpenText Content Server, Documentum, HP Trim, Alfresco and SharePoint On Prem. Xillio is a Microsoft Charter Member and Project Cortex Launch Partner.
