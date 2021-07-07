HILVERSUM, The Netherlands and ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a global ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats. By joining MISA, Xillio aims to accelerate the global reach and delivery of Xillio's robust portfolio of migration and compliance solutions, while working in collaboration with Microsoft and its partners on the further improvement of compliant information management for enterprise, government, and other public sector customers.
With 17+ years of experience in delivering content migration software and services, customers will benefit from Xillio's Microsoft solutions for Information Governance and Records Management, which combine fully compliant legacy content migrations with records management strategy and configuration. Xillio Compliance products that are MISA approved include an integration with Microsoft Information Governance.
"Our customers are increasingly focusing on applying compliance standards to the information and processes they manage through Microsoft 365" says Sjoerd Alkema, Director of Content Services at Xillio. "By joining MISA, we further strengthen our already elaborate relationship with Microsoft in the field of content services."
"With the arrival of Compliance Center and a full range of products targeting information compliance, full adoption of Microsoft 365 is no longer a hurdle from an enterprise perspective", explains Rob Aaldijk, Product Manager at Xillio. "Whether it be migrating your sensitive or otherwise protected content to Microsoft 365 in a compliant manner, or configuring Microsoft 365 to your local compliance needs, Xillio is a trusted MISA member delivering solutions from deep expertise and years of experience."'
"Visibility into the volume and location of sensitive data is critical, especially for remote workforces," explains Alym Rayani, General Manager, Product Marketing, Microsoft Compliance. "Xillio's MISA integration helps customers enable information governance and records management solutions. This gives our shared customers access to the data they need to manage compliance and risk management in Microsoft 365."
For more information about Xillio's compliant migration solutions and Microsoft Compliance product offerings, please visit the Azure Marketplace Listing or contact us at sales@xillio.com.
About Xillio
At Xillio, our mission is enabling organizations to create a future-proof content migration strategy that aligns core information management principles - security, search-and findability, governance, compliance – with user-centricity, adaptability, and business value. With an experienced team of consultants and project managers across EMEA and North America, Xillio is at the forefront in helping organizations plan and execute a cloud-centric Microsoft 365 content strategy. With 17+ years of experience in planning and managing migrations for enterprise and public sector clients around the globe, Xillio has experience with virtually every legacy ECM system – including bespoke platforms, customizations and exceptions, and industry use cases – from IBM FileNet, OpenText Livelink, OpenText Content Server, Documentum, HP Trim, Alfresco and SharePoint On-Prem. Xillio is a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Member, a Microsoft Charter Member for Content Services, and an Associate Partner on Project Cortex.
Media Contact
Jennifer Van Lent, Xillio, +31 356229545, jennifer.vanlent@xillio.com
Jennifer Van Lent, Xillio, 356229545, jennifer.vanlent@xillio.com
SOURCE Xillio