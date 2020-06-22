PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XIRA Connect Inc. (XIRA) today announced the company's launch of its XIRA platform for legal services in California. XIRA is an online platform that enables users of legal services to find and connect to the right provider using a variety of customer preferences. XIRA also provides secure online meeting and collaboration tools. XIRA's leaders are focused on connecting those who need legal assistance from the privacy and comfort of their homes.
"Californians can choose from attorneys licensed to practice in the state, no matter their physical location," said XIRA's Founder & CEO Reza Ghaffari. "We believe this will create a larger and more accessible legal services marketplace that benefits solo practitioners and small law offices as well as consumers and small businesses."
In the XIRA marketplace clients will find an entirely new experience in obtaining legal services. Unlike search-only sites, the XIRA platform provides a comprehensive environment where clients:
- Find attorneys who meet their personalized search parameters.
- Book a consult at a time that's convenient for them using attorneys' online calendars.
- Meet in a secure online video– or voice-conference with a legal professional using a computer, tablet, or smartphone.
- Use the platform free of charge while benefiting from attorneys' upfront transparent pricing.
For legal professionals XIRA attracts new clients and provides a suite of integrated solutions including:
- A secure virtual office with video– and voice-conference facilities.
- Online booking and scheduling.
- Invoicing and payment tools.
- Secure document vault.
"Given the need has never been greater for connecting professionals to clients remotely, we launched XIRA to capitalize on this $280B addressable market. We announce the launch of XIRA's virtual law office & service in California and we will expand to the entire nation by the end of 2020." said Omid Farokhzad, XIRA's Founder & Director.
About XIRA
Founded in 2019, XIRA Connect, Inc. is a technology company that provides a gig economy platform which is revolutionizing the professional services industry. The XIRA platform democratizes access to professional services and helps everyone find the expertise they need to navigate life more easily. XIRA is a Delaware registered company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about XIRA, contact us at media@xira.com or visit xira.com.
Karen Schulte
XIRA Connect, Inc.
+1 408-714-0000
media@xira.com