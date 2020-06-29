HERZLIYA, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that XM Cyber has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the threat modeling category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
"XM Cyber is proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a 2020 Fortress Cybersecurity award winner," said XM Cyber CEO and co-founder, Noam Erez. "As the only threat modeling provider that answers the question 'Are my critical assets really secure?,' we are uniquely positioned to offer enterprises a continuous, 24/7 look into its own network through the eyes of an attacker, in order to understand any potential weaknesses and then rectify them."
XM Cyber is advancing the security industry with patented products that enable enterprises to automatically and continuously test their security posture. By safely simulating attacks 24/7, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error, and misconfigurations. Additionally, recommendations to remediate issues are provided and prioritized based on importance and relation to the customer's most critical assets. By helping businesses to constantly improve their security posture, XM Cyber reduces costs and allows security teams to focus on actual issues, all while lowering exposure and risk.
"We are so proud to name XM Cyber as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like XM Cyber are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
For information about the XM Cyber please visit https://xmcyber.com/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About XM® Cyber
XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks on-premise and in the cloud, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel.
For more information: www.xmcyber.com
Social Networks: Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)
Brian Janson
E: brian.janson@fusionpr.com
T: +1(646)-452-7111
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Contact
Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
contact@fortresswards.com
+1 909.529.2737