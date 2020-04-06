NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, the go-to on-demand private flight booking platform, has announced that all inbound flights to New York will be used to transport medical equipment for hospitals in New York City, who are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.
"Our team at XO is continuously working to support our community at large during this difficult time," said Ron Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer of XO. "Knowing that New York City is the most impacted city in our country, our goal is to assist hospitals and their medical partners, to transport needed supplies in a timely manner, from cities across the country."
XO will provide an updated flight schedule daily, highlighting direct flights to the tri-state area. The company plans to expand this program to other cities as needs continue to rise.
To inquire about upcoming flights to transport medical supplies, XO is urging hospitals and medical partners to get in contact with XO directly, by visiting: https://flyxo.com/support-hospitals/ or calling 1-888-803-5996.
For more information on XO's efforts surrounding COVID-19, please visit https://flyxo.com/safety-information-covid19/
Transportation of equipment and supplies is offered on a first-come first-served basis and subject to availability on flights that meet the applicable regulatory requirements. Space is limited. Additional restrictions may apply. XO does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, products, or other equipment. A medical professional should be consulted for any questions regarding a medical condition. XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed US or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at www.flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.
About XO:
XO is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the operational and customer-centric excellence of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology pioneered by JetSmarter. Everyone in the XO community can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access, and receive 24/7 assistance from XO's Aviation Advisors. XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr to become the worldwide leading provider in charter flight services. Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of brands offering asset-light flying solutions to serve every private aviation customer.