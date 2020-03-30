NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, a cloud-based mobile application that empowers field service contractors to virtually collaborate with an industry-leading online knowledge base and complete more service requests, has hired industry veterans Lee Bridges and Greg Thoman as senior product managers.
Bridges spent 10 years in Nashville's music industry working as a mix engineer and producer before starting his own mobile application company and transitioning into product management and design. After launching his first product, the company and the product were acquired by another company that Bridges then joined for several years.
"Since that first foray into product management, I've always enjoyed finding elegant solutions for big problems," Bridges said. "That's what I look forward to doing with XOi. I know I'll really have the room to innovate and provide a better experience for our technicians."
Thoman is a former product manager at Ramsey Solutions, where his team oversaw the distribution of content from "The Dave Ramsey Show." Their focus was on creating great user experiences for optimum content consumption.
"Being a maker at heart, I'm passionate about product vision and strategy," Thoman said. "I love discovering simple solutions to solve complex problems that affect real people. Here at XOi, I get to do just that."
As senior product managers, Bridges and Thoman will be responsible for gathering data and feedback from clients and internal teams to inform product decisions. The senior product managers will also be working with the organization's integration partners to create a seamless technician experience, reducing any friction that arises from using multiple mobile applications in the field.
"Lee and Greg will be contributing to XOi's ongoing tradition of providing an industry-leading user experience through the Vision platform," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "They are driven professionals, and I look forward to the exceptional results they achieve in their roles. I know they're committed to performing phenomenal work. We're very excited to have them on the team."
About XOi Technologies
As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.
