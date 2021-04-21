ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XONA, the world's first zero-trust remote operations platform for critical infrastructure, was found compliant with NERC CIP assessment, including an architecture review, device review, and mock audit.
Cybersecurity has taken on renewed importance in 2021 as companies increasingly rely on remote access to monitor, assess, and engage critical OT infrastructure. This reality was on full display in February 2021 when a hacker remotely accessed a water treatment system in Oldsmar, Florida, underscoring the potential vulnerabilities associated with remote operations capacity.
XONA NERC CIP Compliance Demonstrates Readiness to Secure Against Cybersecurity Risks at Crucial Time
Understanding the centrality of cybersecurity when deploying remote operations capacity, XONA's audit demonstrates the company's cyber-readiness.
XONA's CSG appliance was assessed from both an auditor's and SCADA engineer's perspectives. At the same time, manual and automated scanning was performed to collect, identify, and analyze potential vulnerabilities that might impact NERC CIP compliance and information security posture.
In addition, XONA requested a policy and approach evaluation, ensuring that the company's internal protocols are consistent with ongoing compliance mandates. Securicon found XONA compliant with requirements assessed and found no critical high, medium, or low risk vulnerabilities related to the XONA CSG.
Municipalities & Critical Infrastructures Expanding Remote Operations Rely on XONA as Secure, Compliant Solution
"We are excited to share our compliance certification with our customers. This certification reflects the XONA team's hard work and our continual commitment to protecting our customers' IT infrastructure," explains Bill Moore, founder and CEO of XONA.
He adds, "As municipalities and other critical infrastructure OT operators pursue or expand remote operations capabilities, we want to regularly demonstrate that XONA is a safe, secure solution."
Ongoing economic uncertainty and limited access to cybersecurity personnel makes it more important than ever that critical infrastructure operations can rely on remote operations solutions to protect their OT environment.
To learn about XONA's user access solution built for OT that puts all of these lessons into action, schedule a demo.
About XONA
As the world's first zero-trust remote operations platform for critical infrastructure, industry-leading organizations around the world in energy, oil & gas, manufacturing and government trust XONA to ensure simple and secure access to their operational technology from anywhere.
XONA seamlessly and securely enables secure adaptive access to your most critical systems and applications while also reducing operational and cyber risks and increasing operational efficiency. Learn more by visiting https://www.xonasystems.com/.
Media Contact
Bill Moore, XONA, +1 7038643329, bill.moore@xonasystems.com
SOURCE XONA