DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XOP Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of Digital Audio, Video and Web Collaboration Bridges is pleased to announce availability of localization capabilities on its conferencing platform.
XOP Networks has developed a localization portal that is integrated with its line of audio, web and video conference bridges. The localization portal allows recording of voice prompts in local languages as well as make textual changes to the system's web portal. With this portal it becomes easy to add a new language to the XOP Universal Service Node and Digital Collaboration Bridge products. The end user then can choose the language of its choice at the time of product installation.
"With more than five hundred bridges deployed globally we were getting a lot of requests for supporting our conferencing applications in local languages. To meet this need, XOP Networks has now introduced a 'self-serve localization portal' that can be used by our customers to create language packs for enabling their desired language on their conference bridge", said Doug Jacobs, VP Marketing of XOP Networks.
"This solution allows non-English speaking fraternity to avail state-of-the-art conferencing and collaboration solutions in the language (e.g., Spanish, French, German etc.) they prefer", said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks.
