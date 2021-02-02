MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xorbix, a technology services company, has announced a new software partnership with Znode, an enterprise B2B ecommerce platform. Xorbix brings expertise in custom software development, web development and desktop development.
"We are excited to partner with Znode," says Asif Bakar, CEO and Founder at Xorbix. "Znode's B2B ecommerce capabilities and functionality are incomparable in this industry, and we are confident this platform and partnership will bring success in the ecommerce and technology space."
"This partnership with Xorbix is a great move for Znode," says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO at Znode. "Xorbix has an excellent reputation and a great deal of industry experience, and we are confident this partnership will bring future success."
To learn about Xorbix, visit xorbix.com. Visit znode.com to learn more about Znode's B2B ecommerce platform.
About Xorbix
Xorbix brings a full range of technology solutions and services to the table, providing businesses with what they need most. Whether it's mobile development, web or desktop application development or customer software development, Xorbix can build it. The company's fast and flexible mobile development and custom software development methods allow for the creation of elegant solutions to businesses complex problems.
About Znode
Znode is an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform built to empower manufacturers and distributors through a rich-set of features including site search, product information management and multi-store functionality. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode supports complex pricing, complex inventory, complex product types, workflow approvals, quote management and list management. The platform is completely headless with over 600 APIs allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations and consistent functional updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
