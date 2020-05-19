SUNNYVALE, California, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant marked its 30th anniversary milestone on May 15, 2020. Founded in 1990, the company has established a global presence as a preferred technology partner and one of the Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work™ for customers and employees, respectively.
Xoriant's 30-year anniversary is a significant milestone underscoring the company's vision to continue providing product engineering services to technology creators, and IT services, applications and solutions to enterprises that use technology products. Xoriant's customers include the variety of customers from startups to Fortune 100, across BFSI, High Tech, Healthcare, Pharma, Telecommunications, and Automotive sectors.
"I'm thrilled to witness the growth of Xoriant from a 3-member software services company to a thriving global corporation spread across three continents," said Girish Gaitonde, Xoriant Founder and CEO, reflecting on the history of the company and a look into the future. "Over the last three decades, we have pushed new boundaries to expand our portfolio of offerings to address rapidly changing expectations and requirements of our customers. Xoriant is driven by a unique culture of innovation, technology excellence, robustness of delivery, and unwavering commitment to enable customers and partners to stay competitive with the power of modern, exponential technologies," Girish added.
Xoriant's purpose-led approach has resulted in the progressive growth of revenue, clients, employees and partners. This 30-year milestone is the driving force for Xoriant to continue transforming businesses with the same zeal, commitment, and determination as it exhibited as a new company in 1990.
About Xoriant
Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.
Across all our technology focus areas – Product Engineering, Enterprise Services, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree fortified with the business understanding and focus to ensure our client's success. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.
