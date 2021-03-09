PALO ALTO, Calif., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XP Health, the world's only artificial intelligence-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
"Across the world, 4.8 billion people use computers on the Internet, and buying doctor-recommended glasses has been an expensive, boring, and broken experience. After being completely disrupted by the global pandemic in 2020, we were able to reinvent our business to tackle this huge problem. We developed the world's only deep learning and computer vision recommendation system for eyewear and created the simplest, best, and most affordable experience to access doctor-recommended glasses," said Antonio Moraes, CEO & Co-Founder, XP Health.
Being named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies follows the company's public launch earlier this year coinciding with the unveiling of a $5M total seed funding, led by Valor Capital Group, a Softbank-invested venture capital fund. XP Health also announced the company's Board of Advisors, comprised of world-class advisors in vision, benefits, and technology.
XP Health brings the world's only AI-powered vision benefits directly to employees and their family members, making it easier and more affordable for all employees to get frames from the world's leading designers, and high-quality lenses from the convenience of their homes or offices. By using AI and deep learning, XP Health is able to help companies save their employees up to 90% in eyewear costs per year. XP Health offers a solution that increases a company's existing vision benefits coverage by an average of 10X. Early XP Health customers include Chegg, Zenefits, and Sequoia Consulting Group. Here is a link to the XP Health demo video.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.
Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
ABOUT XP HEALTH
XP Health is the world's only AI-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families. XP Health built a vision benefits platform for the modern world, helping companies offer the most competitive benefits at a fraction of the cost while saving employees time and money. XP Health is working with leading companies like Chegg, Zenefits, and Sequoia Consulting Group in helping them increase existing vision benefits coverage by an average of 10X while reducing costs to the employer and to the employee by up to 90%. XP Health features frames from the world's leading designers like Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Armani, Gucci, Coach.
Founded in 2019 by Antonio Moraes and James Wong, XP Health is headquartered in Palo Alto and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit xphealth.co or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
