HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpediant Digital, the leader in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Veeva Integration announces the hiring of Kevin Punwasi as its VP of Digital Services.
Kevin was leading operations at Xpediant until 2009 and he comes back to Xpediant after spending the last 12 years growing the Adobe Practice at SapientNitro, LiquidHub (acquired by Capgemini), and leading the North American expansion of Jahia "We are happy to get Kevin back on the team, we know him, and he knows us. "Kevin brings strong Adobe Ecosystem knowledge with a Product and Services experience mix to the Xpediant leadership team", says Qusai Mahesri, Xpediant's CEO and Founder. Xpediant is working on some innovative business models leveraging our Integration and Automation Platform to radically improve Authoring Services. With our team now in place, we can continue to innovate and drive more customer value through our hybrid Services and Products in the Digital Asset Ecosystem.
About Xpediant Digital:
Xpediant Digital is an innovative product and services firm rooted in the pursuit of digital asset ecosystem integration excellence in the Life Sciences and Financial Services industries. We specialize in optimizing the digital asset supply chain with products and services, while also providing AEM services across that same ecosystem we offer products.
As a Certified Partner for Adobe and Technology Partner for Veeva, we mix twenty years of experience, innovative thinking, and proven results to streamline processes, enable cost savings & maximize investments of our client's technology investments. Building lasting trusted relationships and providing fully transparent services is the hallmark of our model.
For more information, please visit http://www.xpediantdigital.com.
Media Contact
Greg Blount, Xpediant Digital, 2146160204, gblount@xpediantsolutions.com
SOURCE Xpediant Digital