NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XpertSavers, a consultancy and marketing group helping community banks to evolve and smoothly transition into today's digital age, today announced the successful completion of the group's efforts to help Flushing Bank meet its digital transformation goals by expanding brand reach, providing 24/7 access and empowering customers to open accounts online.
Flushing Bank, a legacy institution with over 90 years of experience serving customers in the greater New York City area, launched an enhanced digital presence in March—right before the pandemic impacted in-person banking. Optimizing the bank's digital footprint proved to be invaluable throughout the extended quarantines and lockdowns over the following months as digital access for customers could run in parallel to Covid-secure, appointment-only branch visits.
The new digital environment, which consolidates mobile and online bank offerings, was designed to attract customers outside the bank's current customer base and tech-savvy customers of all ages. The change came after the bank identified an opportunity to further accelerate its continued growth by completely transforming its digital presence, with the help of XpertSavers.
The new platform has already deepened existing customer relationships by encouraging clients to consider Flushing Bank for all of their banking needs, and by providing a way for existing customers to continue using the bank throughout the pandemic. Since working with XpertSavers, Flushing Bank has been able to significantly increase its online new account openings due to the addition of software that safely performs all of the security and KYC checks.
"As far as opening accounts online, we went from a very small percentage of accounts opening online, to 23 percent," said Flushing Bank President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Buran. "Of course, our timing was also serendipitous as we launched Flushingbank.com in March, just before the pandemic hit. Our partnership with XpertSavers and new fintech companies, allowed us to serve customers remotely while gaining superior business results."
Apart from generating new accounts, Flushing Bank also saw a significant increase in mobile and online banking—all made possible due to the bank's digital transformation. The new level of digital engagement empowered the bank to create an internal dashboard to monitor activity, providing a valuable analytics tool.
"With the addition of enhanced digital banking services, Flushing Bank is empowered to continue expanding its reach among the communities it serves," added Buran. "The addition of this robust digital platform provides an increasingly interactive and user-friendly experience for community members throughout the New York area, to capitalize on the excellent service they have come to expect from us over the past 90 years."
The new Flushing Bank digital platform offers enhanced mobile apps, on-the-go account management from most devices, including the ability to pay bills, check balances, view recent transactions and transfer funds between Flushing Bank accounts. In addition, it offers mobile check deposit, empowering customers to deposit checks remotely into their Flushing Bank accounts using their iPhone® or Android™ devices, or their PCs with a desktop scanner.
XpertSavers also played a central role in helping Midwest BankCentre launch its successful online bank, Rising Bank, which boldly unites the capabilities of the big banks with the trusted service expected from a local financial institution. In fact, XpertSavers helped raise over $100M of deposits for Rising bank in the first 12 months.
XpertSavers creates the strategies and implements the technology for a new digital customer experience, and can handle all the digital marketing for a bank without this expertise.
"As the banking world continues to evolve in order to keep up with customers' increasing expectations for seamless technology integration, fintech startups continue to drive these expectations by providing faster, better, and cheaper services—together with new business models," said XpertSavers Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer Armstrong. "These fintech startups are altering the competitive landscape for community banks and leveling the playing field, making it more possible than ever for banks like Flushing Bank and Midwest BankCentre to compete on the national stage with industry heavyweights."
For more information, visit https://www.xpertsavers.com/.
About XpertSavers
XpertSavers offers digital transformation services to community banks and credit unions with extensive experience in financial services, marketing, technology and corporate strategy. XpertSavers' online banking and marketing solution is designed for well-capitalized community banks and credit unions whose total assets are between $2 billion and $20 billion. XpertSavers can help financial institutions with loans growing faster than their core deposits, that are using debt and brokered deposits for funding, and that need to develop or update their internet and online capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.xpertsavers.com/.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at http://www.flushingbank.com.
About Rising Bank
Rising Bank is a digital bank devoted to providing consumers with convenient access to market-leading financial products that offer some of the most competitive interest rates available. As a branch of Midwest BankCentre, Inc., a well-established and trusted bank founded in 1906, Rising Bank has a firm foundation in traditional banking. Designed to deliver an intuitive, easy-to-use banking experience for customers in an increasingly digital world, Rising Bank provides state-of-the-art cyber security for users across all Internet-connected devices, including smart phones, tablets and computers. Customers can easily open a new account in less than five minutes and all Rising Bank accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per individual account and up to $500,000 per joint accounts.
