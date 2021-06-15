HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpediant Digital, the leader in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to Veeva Integrations, announce a new product integration between XpGenerator® and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. This integration was built for those companies running AEM as a Cloud Service and requires a need to back-up their AEM web site content as PDFs for compliance purposes.
XpGenerator® will allow financial organizations that use AEM in the cloud to perform full, individual or incremental backups, and allows all content to be stored locally or in the cloud. These backups reduce compliance risks and eliminate all manual and expensive processes to capture all the web pages as a PDF for future reference.
"This is an important platform for our products to function in as we fully anticipate a much broader shift to this AEM Cloud Version, especially smaller Financial Institutions. Our XpGenerator® solution can drive efficiency and cost improvements of up to 70%+ in the creation of all PDF backups," said Qusai Mahesri, CEO and Founder.
Media Contact
Greg Blount, Xpediant Digital, 2146160204, gblount@xpediantsolutions.com
SOURCE Xpediant Digital