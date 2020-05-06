BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announced today that they received a $450,000 grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) to fight COVID-19. XRHealth virtual reality therapy will provide hospitals in Israel with telehealth services to combat general health issues, mental health conditions and the rehabilitation process linked to the coronavirus.
XRHealth was one of the thirty-five companies that was selected from 750 applicants to receive the IIA grant. With the new grant, XRHealth will be bringing similar telehealth VR clinics and support groups launched in the United Stated in April to Israel, create customized apps for medical facilities, and integrate their solution into the Israeli healthcare system. Additionally, XRHealth will be deployed in government hospitals to support telehealth rehabilitation and mental health treatment, providing remote support that eliminates the need for patients to attend healthcare centers. XRHealth's virtual reality therapy provides data insights to clinicians in real time so that patient care is monitored and controlled immediately by healthcare providers.
VR therapy is an example of the growing trend of healthcare embracing telemedicine as a way of dealing with the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the United States, the Trump administration recently announced an unprecedented expansion in the use of telehealth services in order to avoid making trips to the doctor to avoid the risk of contracting the virus and help curtail its spread.
"The necessity of new ideas to help fight this extremely contagious virus is elevating the benefits of telehealth solutions to the forefront of healthcare," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Both government and doctors recognize the importance of telehealth which could lead to a changing healthcare landscape even after the virus is abated."
XRHealth recently announced the establishment of telehealth clinics in the United States utilizing the company's technology and healthcare platform. The company has also created the first Virtual Reality (VR) telehealth support groups for people in isolation due to the coronavirus, where patients with similar ailments can gain support from each other and from doctors associated with the XRHealth telehealth clinics.
Patients can join by submitting a request to enroll for the XRHealth services on the company website.
About XRHealth
