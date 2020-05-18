TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xs:code, the open-source monetization platform, announced a new collaboration with Redis Labs to provide financial support for developers who create Redis-related open source components. Through this initiative, developers who use xs:code's platform to offer paid products and services such as technical support, pro features, and commercial licenses will be entitled to a dollar-for-dollar grant for the first $500 they earn on the xs:code platform.
"We believe that the best way to keep developers engaged and committed to their projects is by helping them create a steady stream of revenue on top of the free code they write," said Netanel Mohoni, CEO at xs:code. "There's no doubt the incredible community that formed around Redis is one of the reasons it has become the most loved database by developers, and we are thrilled to work with Redis Labs to help make the Redis ecosystem more sustainable.
"It's exciting to have xs:code's platform accessible to the devoted developers in the Redis ecosystem so they can get the resources they need to continue developing their projects," said Guy Korland, CTO of Incubations at Redis Labs. "It's in the best interest of anyone using Redis that open-source projects from clients to modules keep evolving, and the best way to ensure that happens, is by helping developers get paid for their innovations and entrepreneurial spirit."
Companies using open source components rely on the developers behind them to keep maintaining the code they use in their projects. xs:code helps connect open source developers with the software companies using their code, by allowing developers to offer paid products and services on top of their free and open source code. The companies enjoy highly maintained code with the option to get paid support and consulting from its developers, and open source developers get the financial resources they need to continue creating amazing free software.
