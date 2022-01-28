MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consulting firm that helps clients Turn Change Into Value®, was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for 2022. This is the sixth year xScion has received this honor. Winners on the annual award list, created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, are selected based on employee feedback, company benefits and policies. xScion helps Financial Services, Public Sector, Association and Healthcare clients create lasting value from digital transformation initiatives through Agile, Product Management, Business Process Management, Cloud and Risk Management solutions and expertise.
"We're honored to be named a Best Place Work for the sixth time," said Alison Banziger, Founder and CEO of xScion. "As a value-driven company, our team of Technologists and Business experts work diligently to deliver lasting and impactful value to our clients. We believe in providing that same level of unparalleled value to our employees, who are the true heart of xScion, by offering exceptional benefits, a great culture built to support a diverse and remote team and continuous educational opportunities. To our xScioneer team, I thank you for your passion and dedication for helping our clients; I am honored to work with you all."
Employees receive top-notch benefits, many starting on their first day of employment, such as medical and dental insurance, 401(k) company matching and paid time off, including the employee's birthday as a celebrated company holiday. To further support our team's individuality through xScion's inclusion and diversity initiatives, xScion's benefits also encourage personal and professional growth and well being, including:
- Wellness benefits that promote personal wellness outside of work, including fitness, mental health and/or nutrition goals.
- Familial benefits that support parents, including a family forming benefit to support fertility needs and adoption, paid parental leave and remote work opportunities.
- Continuous educational opportunities that support professional skillset growth through Communities of Practice, Technology Partnerships for Training and Certifications, Sandboxes for hands-on learning and reimbursements for college loans.
"Our team of Cloud Technologists, Agilists and Process SMEs are deeply-skilled experts at the forefront of emerging technologies and methodologies," said Mason Chaudhry, Chief Transformation Officer of xScion. "Due to the constant, rapid evolution of new technologies, we invest heavily in providing various ways for our team to consistently learn and gain available certifications. Our Communities of Practice, Sandboxes and Technology Partnerships provide the ability to build, test and implement technologies and ensure continued skillset growth to best support our team's professional development and meet our clients' needs."
Best Companies Group conducts a thorough company assessment, including an employer and employee survey. The collected information is combined to produce a detailed set of data, enabling the analysts to determine the strengths and opportunities of the participating companies. The workplaces are ranked based on this data.
About xScion Solutions
At xScion, we Turn Change Into Value®. We help companies start or accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by shifting their mindset and goals into smaller, actionable steps that provide lasting value. We specialize in Agile, Product, BPM, Cloud and Risk Management solutions for clients in Financial Services, Public Sector, Associations and Healthcare industries. We are a proud WBENC certified and women-owned business, who has been named a Best Places to Work in Virginia for six years. Learn more at http://www.xScion.com.
