MCLEAN, Va., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To reinforce the company's commitment to client success, xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consultancy, today unveiled its new brand and tagline, Turn Change Into Value™. The rebrand reflects the company's evolution as a trusted solution partner that consistently creates and delivers value. xScion provides Agile, Product Management, Business Process Management (BPM), Cloud and Risk Management solutions and experts to Financial Services, Healthcare, Association and Public Sector organizations.
"We are deeply committed to our clients and to being the most trusted solutions partner that business and technology leaders turn to for lasting value," said Alison Banziger, Founder and CEO. "For us, Turn Change Into Value is more than just a new tagline, it's who we are as a company. We listen to our clients and understand the unique challenges they face as they undergo digital transformations. At xScion, our difference is we ensure their transformation occurs through the value lens, so each change – big or small – provides lasting ROI."
The rebrand and updated corporate website (http://www.xScion.com) reflects xScion's long-standing commitment to creating transformational change and purposefully delivering lasting value.
"Today's environment is constantly changing," said Mason Chaudhry, Chief Transformation Officer. "Rapid developments in technology are reshaping our clients' business foundation and their customers' expectations. Optimizing these changing environments is an ongoing challenge for every organization. We help clients prepare for and create the changes needed to their technology, processes and culture in order to improve operational efficiency and ultimately deliver lasting value to their customers."
As a WBENC certified, woman-owned small business that was founded in 2002, xScion delivers unparalleled solutions that provide clients with value throughout all aspects of transformational change.
- Agile and Product Management ensure collaborative, expedited ways of working that are focused on the end customer.
- Business Process Management (BPM) optimizes operational efficiencies through processes and automation technologies.
- Cloud creates value throughout the planning, scaling and optimizing of Cloud investments.
- Risk Management leverages Agile IV&V (Independent Verification and Validation) to provide quick, continuous feedback on assessing and alleviating potential risks.
About xScion
xScion is a technology consulting firm that helps companies Turn Change Into Value™. As the trusted solutions provider that business and technology leaders turn to for lasting value, our team helps Healthcare, Financial Services, Association and Public Sector organizations improve through innovative solutions including Agile, Product Management, Business Process Management, Cloud and Risk Management. We are a proud WBENC certified and woman-owned business, who has been named a Best Places to Work in Virigina for the last five years. To learn more and explore the new website, visit http://www.xScion.com.
