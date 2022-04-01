Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, medical device and food.
TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
April 26- Defogging Post-COVID Cognitive Dysfunction: Potential Mechanisms, Diagnostic Challenges
CLINICAL TRIALS
April 4- Technology Approaches to Improve Patient Enrollment in Decentralized Clinical Trials
April 5- Solve Clinical Trial Enrollment Struggles With Better Utilization of Healthcare Data
April 7- Successful Statistical Strategies for Patient Screening and Stratification
April 12- How a Platform-based, Patient-Centric, Triaging Solution Can Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment
April 14- Overcoming Challenges in Pediatric Clinical Trials With Digital Devices
April 19- How Principal Investigators Can Proactively Improve Patient Enrollment
April 21- The Patient Experience Using MRI in DMD Clinical Trials — "Shed light through MRI"
April 27- Let Patients Be the Guide: Clinical Trial Optimization and Design with Participant Input
April 28- A Guide to Preclinical and CMC Requirements for Conducting Clinical Trials in Australia
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
April 5- How to Better Optimize an Oncology Drug Discovery Program
April 7- Accelerating Biologics Development to Medicines: Key Drivers of Success
April 19- Recombinant Protein Expression in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Success in CHO
April 21- Using CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) Viability Screens to Map Long Noncoding RNA Dependencies in Tumor Cells
April 29- Nuclear Receptors and Drug-Drug Interactions: How to Better Understand Potential Toxicity
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
April 5- Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing in the Ever-Evolving Age of COVID-19
April 27- Simplifying the Complexity of Scientific Informatics for R&D through Partnerships
PHARMACEUTICAL
April 12- Onsite Pharmacy Compounding for Your Phase 1 Clinical Study
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
April 6- Novel Solubility-Enhancing Excipients for Oral and Injectable Drug Products
April 20- Trends Report 2022: Findings, Challenges and Plans for a Quality Management System for Life Sciences
MEDICAL DEVICE
April 4- Design Controls — The Secret to Better Medical Devices
FOOD
April 21- Industrial Water Treatment to Implement Water Reuse at a Food & Beverage Plant — A Case Study
April 26- How to Bring Unique Dairy Alternatives to Solve Unmet Consumer Needs and Production Challenges
April 27- Build a Mature Food Safety Culture that Delivers Results — Beyond GFSI Compliance
April 28- Understanding the Potential of Cocoa Flavanols as Functional Ingredients
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
