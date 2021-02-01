TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOSIMILARS
February 3- Bioanalytical Support of Biosimilars: Expect the Unexpected
CLINICAL TRIALS
February 2- Decentralized Trials: How to Develop a Flexible Supply Chain Strategy
February 3- Overcoming Operational Challenges: How Intentional Planning Leads to Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials
February 4- PICI's Best Practices for Building Oncology Studies in an EDC
February 9- Evolving the Principles of Modern Clinical Trial Oversight
February 10- When It All Works: Case Studies for Success with Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials
February 10- Leveraging Predictive Dosing to Reduce Clinical Trial Risk
February 16- Accelerating Toward a New Era of Clinical Trials
February 17- The Future: How We Can Reach the "Brave New World" of Diverse and Equitable Clinical Trials
February 18- Gain the Benefits of eSource Without the Hassle of a Complex Integration
February 23- Recruiting for Phase 1 Clinical Trials During a Full Lockdown
February 25- Managing Early Phase Oncology Trials and Supply for Efficiency
February 26- Centered on Sites: Committing to a Collaborative Approach for Rare Disease Clinical Trial Success
February 26- Beyond Patient Journals: Using Goal Attainment Scaling to Capture the Patient Voice
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
February 2- Expanding Cancer Immunotherapy by Exploiting Recall Immunity – A New Co-Therapy Option for Checkpoint Inhibitors
February 4- A Data-Driven Workflow for Cell Line Development: How Productivity and Data Can Transform an Assurance-Based Workflow
February 10- Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases: Strategies to Drive Operations
PHARMACEUTICAL
February 16- Regulatory Changes Post-Brexit That Impact the Supply Chain
February 17- Smart Manufacturing Meets the Bioreactor: Driving More Value and Consistency from Bioprocessing
February 18- Oligonucleotide ADC Design and Development – An Emerging Field Building on the Success of ADCs in Cancer
February 18- Unlocking Internal Workforce Potential, at Scale, with AI
February 24- Alternative Designs to the Traditional 3+3 Design in Phase 1 Dose Escalation Studies
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
February 23- The Big Picture of Rapid Blood Culture ID: A Retrospective Clinical Analysis Building to a Prospective Clinical Trial
February 25- A New Platform for Clinical Gene Editing of iPSCs to Make Clonal Cell Banks
FOOD
February 3- Circular Packaging Solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry
February 23- Responsible Consumption and Production in The Food Sector: Implementing A Circular Economy
