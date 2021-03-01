TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
March 22- Strategy for Visualizing, Quantifying and Mapping Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment
March 24- The Realities of Running Next-Generation Sequencing Liquid Biopsy Panels in Clinical Trials
CLINICAL TRIALS
March 2- Decentralized Trials for Rare Diseases: Bringing Research to the Patient
March 3- HIV Treatments: From Antiretroviral Therapy to Vaccines
March 4- Driving Standardization in Clinical Trial Design and Build: UCB's Metadata Automation Journey
March 4- Building A Successful Clinical Trial Engagement Platform
March 10- Using Cognitive Assessment to Improve Decision Making in Oncology Clinical Trials
March 11- Funding and Licensing Opportunities and Challenges for Biopharma in APAC
March 11- How to Make Adaptive Dose-Finding Trials Easy for the Clinician
March 23- Inhalation 101 for Crop Protection and Chemical Products
March 25- A Roadmap for Decentralized Clinical Trials, CRAACO and Real-World Studies
March 31- The Changing Landscape of Decentralized Clinical Trials
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
March 2- Adoptive Cell Therapeutics: Logistics & Lab Testing
March 3- Development and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies Against AMPylation
March 16- Best Practices to Scale Global Hybrid Decentralized Studies
March 23- The Critical Impact of Rater Training in Dermatology Clinical Trials
March 24- Wurster Fluid Bed Coating: Importance of Processing and Formulation for Success in Oral Pharmaceutical Delivery
March 29- Seeding a Life-Changing International Genomic Insight Alliance to Treat Pediatric Epilepsy
March 30- Natural History Data and the Path to Registration in Pediatric Rare Disease Research
March 31- How to Select the Right Polymers for your Modified Release Tablet or Capsule
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
March 29- Choosing the Right Cloud for Life Science and Healthcare Use Cases
March 30- An Improved Method for Forensic Genetic Genealogy in an Operational Crime Lab
PHARMACEUTICAL
March 4- Regulatory Strategies for Gene Therapy Product Development
March 9- Solid-State Method Development & Validation
March 11- De-risking the Manufacturing of Cell Therapies through Virus-Inactivated Products
March 16- How Digital Therapeutics and Remote Patient Monitoring Can Drive Pharmaceutical Product Differentiation
March 18- GxP Rollouts for High-Growth Biotechs
March 25- Patient's Voice 2021 by CLARINESS
MEDICAL DEVICES
March 10- The Regulatory Landscape of Software as a Medical Device
FOOD
March 3- Mono PE Laminate's Role in the Creation of a Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging
March 3- The Fundamentals of Bacteriophage Technology for Use as a Food Safety Intervention
March 22- How CPG Brands Can Succeed in a Changing Retail Industry
March 25- Achieving Sustainability and Supply Chain Excellence in 2021
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks, visit http://www.xtalks.com.
Media Contact
Mira Nabulsi, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 400, mnabulsi@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks