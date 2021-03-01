TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

BIOMARKERS

March 22- Strategy for Visualizing, Quantifying and Mapping Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment

March 24- The Realities of Running Next-Generation Sequencing Liquid Biopsy Panels in Clinical Trials

CLINICAL TRIALS

March 2- Decentralized Trials for Rare Diseases: Bringing Research to the Patient

March 3- HIV Treatments: From Antiretroviral Therapy to Vaccines    

March 4- Driving Standardization in Clinical Trial Design and Build: UCB's Metadata Automation Journey

March 4- Building A Successful Clinical Trial Engagement Platform

March 10- Using Cognitive Assessment to Improve Decision Making in Oncology Clinical Trials

March 11- Funding and Licensing Opportunities and Challenges for Biopharma in APAC

March 11- How to Make Adaptive Dose-Finding Trials Easy for the Clinician

March 23- Inhalation 101 for Crop Protection and Chemical Products

March 25- A Roadmap for Decentralized Clinical Trials, CRAACO and Real-World Studies

March 31- The Changing Landscape of Decentralized Clinical Trials

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

March 2- Adoptive Cell Therapeutics: Logistics & Lab Testing

March 3- Development and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies Against AMPylation

March 16- Best Practices to Scale Global Hybrid Decentralized Studies

March 23- The Critical Impact of Rater Training in Dermatology Clinical Trials

March 24- Wurster Fluid Bed Coating: Importance of Processing and Formulation for Success in Oral Pharmaceutical Delivery

March 29- Seeding a Life-Changing International Genomic Insight Alliance to Treat Pediatric Epilepsy

March 30- Natural History Data and the Path to Registration in Pediatric Rare Disease Research

March 31- How to Select the Right Polymers for your Modified Release Tablet or Capsule

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

March 29- Choosing the Right Cloud for Life Science and Healthcare Use Cases

March 30- An Improved Method for Forensic Genetic Genealogy in an Operational Crime Lab

PHARMACEUTICAL

March 4- Regulatory Strategies for Gene Therapy Product Development

March 9- Solid-State Method Development & Validation

March 11- De-risking the Manufacturing of Cell Therapies through Virus-Inactivated Products

March 16- How Digital Therapeutics and Remote Patient Monitoring Can Drive Pharmaceutical Product Differentiation

March 18- GxP Rollouts for High-Growth Biotechs

March 25- Patient's Voice 2021 by CLARINESS

MEDICAL DEVICES

March 10- The Regulatory Landscape of Software as a Medical Device

FOOD

March 3- Mono PE Laminate's Role in the Creation of a Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging

March 3- The Fundamentals of Bacteriophage Technology for Use as a Food Safety Intervention

March 22- How CPG Brands Can Succeed in a Changing Retail Industry

March 25- Achieving Sustainability and Supply Chain Excellence in 2021

