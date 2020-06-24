DANVERS, Mass., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with Xtelligent Healthcare Media, Pure Storage has positioned the company as a solution provider enabling healthcare organizations to scale their artificial intelligence initiatives.
Being a newcomer to this segment of the market, Pure lacked the brand awareness and content assets to market to healthcare professionals. After many conversations with the team at Xtelligent, they were able to partner with the digital publisher to build out a year-long marketing campaign that linked Pure Storage to artificial intelligence in healthcare.
The program resulted in over $4 million of pipeline. Consistently delivering in the top ten of all healthcare campaigns for opportunities created on a monthly basis. Not only did it drive demand, but it also resulted in measurable lift in the Pure Storage brand.
"The team at Xtelligent Healthcare Media has become a strategic partner on many levels over the past couple years," stated Margaret Turano, Director, Healthcare Marketing at Pure Storage. "They have developed programs that are customized to my objectives and deliver against my KPIs. I look forward to a continued partnership as we continue to grow our businesses together."
"We are pleased with the results we were able to deliver," remarked Jane Bogue, Chief Revenue Officer at Xtelligent Healthcare Media. "The success of this campaign was thanks to our team's flexibility to mold the campaign to Pure's needs. We do our best to ensure all clients are happy with the results of their campaigns. Customer service is key to our continued success."
Leveraging the expertise of its editorial staff, Xtelligent Healthcare Media is able to develop marketing programs that include the development of multiple content assets—white papers, executive summaries, video interviews and podcasts—to be used to drive thought-leadership and demand generation within the Xtelligent Healthcare Media network and beyond.
About Xtelligent Healthcare Media
Xtelligent Healthcare Media has created a network of sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 300,000 healthcare executives who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. The fastest growing B2B healthcare integrated marketing services media and data company, Xtelligent currently works with over 300 healthcare companies delivering data-driven ROI, custom content and thought leadership.
For more information, visit www.xtelligentmedia.com Contact: bglynn@xtelligentmedia.com