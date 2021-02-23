NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtiva, the only provider of Sales Performance Management Technology and Services exclusively for the financial services industry, and Whealthcare Solutions, the pioneer in developing comprehensive Financial Wellness scoring assessments, training programs, and client communications content, have finalized a key strategic alliance.
Whealthcare Solutions' innovative Financial Wellness Scores and assessments measure financial wellness across a range of metrics including financial decision-making safety and capacity, wealth transfer readiness, and health care cost control, will be integrated directly into the Xtiva Performance platform.
The novel Whealthcare Financial Wellness Scores will be usable in Xtiva Reward as metrics for incorporation in incentive compensation programs bringing an increased focus on customer financial wellness. Additionally, Xtiva Intel – Performance focused BI - will be able to incorporate the Financial Wellness score across the entire organizational hierarchy including at the Advisor Practice level via the Xtiva Intel Practice Management Module, empowering both large enterprises and smaller independent firms to measure, assess, and deliver personalized financial wellness across their entire customer base.
"Financial wellness – a deep understanding of it – will be a critical factor in the retention, growth and protection of wealth management and insurance Advisors in the future," said Xtiva Chief Product Officer Jeff Marsden. "The demographic tsunami fueling rapid shifts in customer expectations and needs means that millions of customer relationships are at risk. Incorporating Whealthcare tools with the Xtiva suite creates a powerful means to help firms and advisors enhance their customer experience and outcomes."
Whealthcare Solutions will partner with Xtiva Customer Success experts to provide additional support, training, and recommendations to Xtiva customers and users on how to best leverage their Financial Wellness scores in their Xtiva tools.
Key Benefits for Firms and Advisors:
- At-a-glance assessment of key customer Financial Wellness metrics, including measures of safety, preparedness, and literacy, to accelerate decision making and actions for executives, branch OSJ leaders and practice owners;
- Incorporation of these Financial Wellness scores and client recommendations into the practice management and service strategies of advisor teams;
- Improved compliance visibility across the organization around important issues such as diminished capacity;
- Step-function improvement in multi-generational engagement capabilities and outcomes:
- Improved customer confidence, retention and growth.
With this new partnership, Xtiva will also provide Whealthcare Solutions with technical and operational assistance with growing and scaling their platform in response to significant and growing demand for the Whealthcare tools.
"Xtiva's focus on enabling front office performance, combined with their product capabilities, will help our users unlock additional value in their businesses." stated Whealthcare Solutions Founder and CEO Chris Heye. "Integration of our Financial Wellness scores and tools will further enable advisors to focus on the most important factors that drive the long-term value of their customer relationships – financial wellness."
About Xtiva
Xtiva Financial Systems provides the leading sales performance management (SPM) and incentive compensation management (ICM) systems for the financial services industry. Xtiva's cloud-native SPM product suite enables financial organizations to drive scalable performance improvement through better business intelligence, sales enablement, talent management and supported by dynamic and compelling incentive compensation. 90 financial service enterprises use Xtiva's software, services and support, to maximize their salesforce investments and business performance. Xtiva's customer obsessed team is dedicated to ensuring its customers and their partners achieve more every day.
Unlock front-office velocity. Drive revenue. Eliminate profit leakages. Achieve More. Learn more at http://www.xtiva.com, via Twitter or on LinkedIn.
About Whealthcare Solutions
Whealthcare Solutions, the parent company of Whealthcare Planning LLC, created the first cloud-based health, wellness, and longevity-focused client engagement application for financial advisors. The firm's innovative, clinically-based financial wellness scoring assessments capture and measure client practices, preferences, and levels of preparation across a range of key wellness metrics. The assessments are supported by comprehensive training programs that empower advisors to engage more confidently and comfortably with clients on health and longevity-related topics, as well unique client communications and marketing content. Whealthcare Planning received the 2019 InvestmentNews Award for best Educational Materials and the 2019 WealthManagement.com Award for Thought Leadership from a technology provider. See more at http://www.whealthcareplan.com
Contacts:
For Xtiva:
Rick Scearbo, CRO
+1-646-747-4128
For Whealthcare Solutions:
Chris Heye, PhD
Media Contact
Rick Scearbo, Xtiva, +1-646-747-4128, rscearbo@xtiva.com
SOURCE Xtiva