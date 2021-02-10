SACO, Maine, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced two hand tools that have been paired for fused filament fabrication style 3D printers to prepare the filament for feeding and for removing post-printing supports.

Xuron® 3D Printer Hand Tools feature the Model 170-II Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter which produces a clean, square cut using shear action for trimming filament and cleaning up printed parts, and the Model 450 Tweezer-Nose™ Pliers which has precise tips capable of holding a human hair.

Ergonomically designed, Xuron® 3D Printer Hand Tools have contoured, non-slip soft rubber grips and a Light Touch™ return spring. Made from alloyed steel and hardened for high reliability and long life, these tools have a glare-eliminating black finish that is easy on the eyes.

Xuron® 3D Printer Hand Tools are priced separately: Model 170-II Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is $9.25 (list) and the Model 450 Tweezer-Nose™ Plier is $17.95 (list). A catalog is available upon request.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corp.

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Road

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: arobey@xuron.com

http://www.xuron.com

Media Contact

Abby Robey, Xuron Corp., (207) 283-1401, arobey@xuron.com

 

SOURCE Xuron Corp.

