SACO, Maine, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a handy hand-held dispenser that lets users dispense, position, and cut-off desoldering braid using one hand and eliminates finger burns and waste.
The Xuron® WickGun™ Desoldering Braid Dispenser is a gun-shaped tool that is designed to be held in one hand to safely dispense, position, and cut-off braid without finger burns. Featuring replaceable and interchangeable cassettes, each preloaded with 15 ft. of copper braid coated with a pure rosin flux, the dispenser has a thumbwheel for advancing the braid and a trigger for instantly cutting off the solder-saturated blade.
ESD safe and RoHS compliant, the preloaded cassettes for the Xuron® WickGun™ Desoldering Braid Dispenser are available in four sizes from 0.035" to 0.110" W. Ideal for assembly rework, field service repairs, and home consumers, this tool lets users desolder at rates five times faster than other methods and reduces braid waste by 50%, claims the firm.
The Xuron® WickGun™ Desoldering Braid Dispenser sells for $39.95 (list) and the replacement cassettes sell for $8.95 each.
