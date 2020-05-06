PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual BI Solutions, a niche global BI & Analytics solutions firm, announced that their xViz Pro Visuals Suite is now fully unlocked and free forever for Microsoft Power BI desktop users. This means that users can now use the xViz Pro visuals without any kind of feature restrictions or watermarks when they use it on the Power BI desktop.
The blog posted on its website lists a key factor behind this change driven by the fact that the underlying Microsoft Power BI desktop product itself is free. This realignment now ensures that the users can leverage xViz Pro to build reports & dashboards without incurring any cost or feature restrictions.
Users will have to pay only when such visuals are published to Power BI Service, Report Server, or Power BI Premium. Also, xViz has now introduced Flexible Pricing Options that include a-la-carte pricing of visuals, allowing both individuals as well as unlimited corporate licenses and separate enterprise support add-on subscriptions.
Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder/CEO of Visual BI, said: "This realignment ensures that customers in all business segments – small, medium & large enterprises – stand to gain. The xViz free desktop offering will bring new advanced visualization seekers to both Power BI desktop and xViz and drive much wider adoption of both."
Important changes:
1. xViz Pro (fully featured) is now completely free with Microsoft Power BI Desktop, aligning fully with Microsoft's Free Power BI Desktop strategy.
2. Just like Power BI Pro, Power BI Premium and Power BI Embedded, xViz Pro or Enterprise licenses are only needed when users publish and share reports using Power BI Service and/or Power BI Premium.
3. xViz visuals are now available individually for as low as $1.00 or $1.50 per user per month, subject to a minimum of 10 users.
4. Unlimited users for a-la-carte visuals is now available for large enterprises.
5. Enterprise support is now available as an add-on subscription for customers that require a higher level of engagement and an SLA.
6. The only visual not available as part of xViz Pro Suite is Gantt Chart Enterprise, which will now be sold separately.
More About Visual BI:
Visual BI is a leading all-in-one business intelligence (BI) enablement firm specializing in Modern BI & Analytics products, services & solutions. Visual BI's end-to-end expertise in this space covers Business Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud Data Warehousing & Visualizations. Its robust portfolio of innovative products also complements consulting services offerings in this space, catering to decision-makers and executives. Visual BI's partners include SAP, Microsoft, Snowflake, and several other major BI platforms and solutions
Highlights:
- Best Companies to Work for in Texas, 2018
- Ranked in the Top 50 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500, 2015
- Visual BI's innovative product offering includes valQ® for Microsoft Power BI and SAP Lumira (for Business Planning and Simulations), BI Hub - One Enterprise Portal for Discovering and Consuming All Your BI & Analytics Content and advanced visualization offerings namely, xViz® Suite for Power BI and VBX Suite for SAP Lumira.
For more information about Visual BI offerings, please visit: http://visualbi.com/
