MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xvoucher, a division of Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, announced today the hiring of Jamie Mulkey, Ed.D. as the organization's new Vice-President of Sales. Spanning over two decades of service, Dr. Mulkey has a distinguished history of contributions to the field, having held major positions in testing organizations, certification task forces, and testing-related non-profit associations.
Most recently, Jamie was with Caveon Test Security, positively impacting the organization's sales and business development function. As a Caveon founder, Jamie was a major contributor to shaping the testing industry's discussion around test security and bringing test security services to market.
In her new role with Xvoucher, Jamie will work with clients to provide functional, flexible testing and learning currency for learning and assessment environments. Says Xvoucher CEO, Kevin Brice, "I have known Jamie for some years, and have always been impressed with her knowledge of credentialing and the ways in which she approaches creating solutions that benefit our industry. She has long been at the forefront of exam security, protecting the credentials that so many rely on. We are fortunate to have someone with Jamie's talent and experience join the Xvoucher team, and look forward to her contributions in the changing landscape of testing".
About Xvoucher
As a company, Xvoucher was launched in 2013, part of Genuine Genius Technologies (est. 2003). It's signature application, also called Xvoucher, is a robust learning exchange providing a centralized hub for managing and tracking all commerce and channel activities within professional development and credentialing. Xvoucher partners and customers include AWS, Microsoft, Facebook, HP, CompTIA, Pearson VUE, Global Knowledge and the US Department of Defense. Over 1,800,000 candidates in 136 countries used the Xvoucher platform in 2019.
For media inquiries, contact Christine Avery, Sales and Marketing at cavery@xvoucher.com