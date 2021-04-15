SEATTLE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xylariam, a Seattle based software services startup, has added Sonrisa Technologies to their international consortium of suppliers in a new agreement announced today.
"This partnership represents a new option for those who need custom software development," Xylariam CEO Andrew Hosch said. "On projects, Xylariam and Sonrisa will be working together as a hybrid team.
"A lot of software development companies will hand you a development resource or team and the strategy stops there. Through this partnership, Xylariam and Sonrisa team members will work in concert during every phase of a project."
The partnership was a long time in the making, as Andrew Hosch and Dombi Gergely, CTO of Sonrisa, first worked together in 2010 on a software project based in southern California.
"Even then I was impressed with Sonrisa's quality. Gergely's team was doing unit tests and build automation, employing all the best practices, even though the customer wasn't requiring such things."
Since then, the unofficial partnership has worked together on over a dozen projects from Ag Tech to Aerospace.
"Xylariam and Sonrisa perfectly compliment each other," Miklós Nándor, Sonrisa's Executive Vice President of Sales, said. "Xylariam's onshore team provides direct software project support and guidance, while Sonrisa's offshore team provides a depth of development skills and cost flexibility.
"Customers have the best of both worlds.
"We have a long track record of success with the Xylariam team. Our folks always like to work on Xylariam projects."
The partnership allows Xylariam to provide high quality software development at competitive pricing and still provide a local presence. The partnership will extend into other ventures beyond software services and will include co-marketing, technical R&D initiatives, and product development.
ABOUT XYLARIAM:
Created to fill a gap in how software projects are sourced and executed, Xylariam's model leverages long-standing relationships with an international network of partners to deliver quality software solutions. Xylariam's goal is to take the risk out of software development and help enterprising companies get ideas started and prototypes into production.
