LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XYPRO Technology Corporation (XYPRO), a leader in cybersecurity, announced it has acquired Workload Aware Security (WASL), a critical security and compliance monitoring platform for Linux and SAP HANA environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This acquisition brings XYPRO's mission critical security expertise to the Open Systems and SAP HANA market and customers. With the acquisition, HPE will continue to sell and distribute WASL, with XYPRO supporting existing WASL deployments along with ongoing renewals, as well as innovate the platform to ensure SAP HANA customers remain secure and compliant.
The hardest part of becoming Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliant is going through controls and figuring out which ones are not compatible with your application. WASL simplifies SAP HANA deployments by providing a single click assessment and remediation of Linux workloads and HANA environments, reducing time to achieve compliance from WEEKS to MINUTES, translating to significant cost and time savings.
"This acquisition further solidifies the strong partnership between XYPRO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and positions XYPRO for even greater growth into new market segments. Just like NonStop customers have for over 35 years, SAP HANA customers now benefit from XYPRO's cybersecurity experience, secure development practices and strategic business relationships while enjoying great support and leading-edge security solutions," said Steve Tcherchian, Chief Product Officer, XYPRO.
"We are committed to making cybersecurity a critical component to our mission critical solutions to ensure reliable security monitoring and management of always-on activity," said Jeff Kyle, Vice President and General Manager, Data Solutions at HPE. "Our long-standing collaboration with XYPRO addresses these essential security needs and joint customers will further benefit from XYPRO's upcoming plans to integrate the Workload Aware Security (WASL) platform with its existing capabilities to target SAP HANA workloads. As a leader in delivering solutions for SAP HANA workloads, HPE will further strengthen security features in mission critical solutions such as in the HPE Superdome Flex server, which is an ideally suited platform for a range of industries leveraging SAP."
About XYPRO Technology Corporation
XYPRO offers over 35 years of expertise, experience, and success in providing Mission Critical HPE NonStop information systems Risk Management & Real Time Threat Detection, Security, Patented Analytics and Secure Database solutions. Mission Critical computing allows us to securely shop, bank, manage our finances and stock portfolios, wire money and transact with credit cards, mobile phones and all types of newer tech innovations. XYPRO offerings are innovative, modern, trusted, and backed by a team of seriously experienced security and software experts that sets us apart. We take advantage of all the latest technology, methodologies, and secure development practices, as well as our strategic partnerships with the industry's top cybersecurity companies. No one has been doing this longer than XYPRO.
For more information, visit http://www.xypro.com.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.
For more information, visit http://www.hpe.com.
