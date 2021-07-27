SWANSEA, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamgo, a new rewards platform that leverages blockchain and DLT to reward users with money-like crypto assets, has announced the appointment of Jason Green as a Non-Executive Board Member for Yamgo.
Having played a huge role in the growth of several startups and SMEs, Jason Green will bring over 20 years of experience in major product development, tech and rewards products to help Yamgo grow further.
Discussing the new appointment Yamgo CEO Ian Mullins commented "We are pleased to have Jason join our board. Jason will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that will play a key role in the strategic growth of Yamgo. With previous experience in the engineering, development, rewards and a passion for crypto, Jason will be an invaluable expert as Yamgo continues to acquire more users and unveils new product lines."
Currently the CEO & Co-Founder of HolidayFox, Jason has spent most of his career working as CTO across hyper-growth platform businesses including Dawanda, Brainly, Wowcher & Living Social and Wimdu. With extensive past experience in the growth of rewards & voucher platforms like Excalibur, the largest daily deals group in the UK, online marketplaces and data platforms, Jason will provide Yamgo with a unique perspective on growth strategy, engineering and product vision.
"It's an exciting time in the growth of Yamgo" said Jason Green. "Yamgo has a culture that fosters innovation and promotes the creation of game-changing products that always put the user first. My efforts will focus on helping Yamgo develop the service and product lines in order to emphatically drive growth and adoption of the platform"
With over 50,000 users already registered and earning crypto-assets using Yamgo, the platform is currently experiencing tremendous growth and is looking to capitalize on the opportunity to expand further.
