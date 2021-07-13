SWANSEA, U.K., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamgo, the innovative company behind the highly successful blockchain advertising platform AdsDax, has today announced the beta-launch of a game-changing new rewards platform.
The Yamgo Rewards Platform allows users to earn crypto assets in exchange for their digital actions on the platform. Built on the Hedera Hashgraph network, Yamgo enables users to earn hbars, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, for actions such as creating an account, referring friends, watching videos, completing offers, playing mobile games and more. The new platform will allow users to be appropriately rewarded for their time, data and attention in their online actions.
Speaking about the launch, Yamgo CEO Ian Mullins stated: "Yamgo offers the first step for many in emerging markets to earn cryptocurrency from their digital actions and bank that in an account they own and control. Our infrastructure and use of decentralised finance is unique in the industry and when combined with the speed, throughput, and low cost of transactions on the Hedera network we have a winning model to help consumers earn value and access financial services anywhere and at extremely low costs. It's fast, simple and easy to open your account and start earning hbars. Go to http://www.yamgo.com and sign up now, we will give you a reward just for opening your account."
With the current success of the AdsDax Advertising Platform, Yamgo has been leading the way in building commercially viable products that leverage distributed ledger technology. The Yamgo Rewards Platform is the next evolutionary step in the vision laid out by Yamgo to create an ecosystem for businesses that not only protects the privacy and data of consumers, but also gives them the opportunity to be rewarded for their digital actions and engagements.
Ryan Davies, CPO at Yamgo, noted, "This is the realisation of our long-term vision to use distributed ledger technology to redistribute the money spent in advertising and marketing away from unnecessary middlemen or ad fraud and give it to the people who deserve it - the everyday users. Through AdsDax we set out to not only prove that it was viable to run an ad network with events tracked on a distributed ledger but also that we could leverage this technology to reduce fraud and remove middlemen. We've achieved that goal and now it's time for the next step - rewarding consumers."
Christian Hasker, CMO at Hedera, commented, "The Yamgo team continues to be at the cutting edge of consumer-facing applications that leverage distributed ledger technology. Already conducting millions of transactions weekly on the Hedera network with their AdsDax digital advertising platform, we're excited to see how they further engage consumers and brands with the new Yamgo Rewards Platform."
Discussing the platform Davies continued, "The beta release of our platform is just step one of our grand plans for Yamgo, with lots more exciting features launching in the upcoming weeks. Users can register and earn rewards instantly - just for signing up. We are going to be consistently releasing new features and new ways to earn crypto assets. It's an exciting time."
About Yamgo
Yamgo is a UK-based technology company that leverages Distributed Ledger, web 3.0 and OpenFinance technologies and business models to empower consumers and improve operational efficiency of businesses. Yamgo designs, develops and sells consumer and business services that include rewards, advertising, social networking, finance, AI & machine-learning tools, data management and R&D into tokenization, decentralised services and emerging automation technologies.
Yamgo merges rewards, data, fintech and identity to create a new relationship directly between brands and the consumer, while protecting the privacy and data of consumers. Through the development of blockchain technologies Yamgo is able to provide a consumer-first platform that enables users to get paid for life and earn digital assets for everyday actions, save them or spend them.
About AdsDax
The AdsDax vision for a new ecosystem is a unified platform that facilitates all aspects of digital advert creation, campaign delivery, traffic and content verification and optimisation with transparent reporting and costs. The AdsDax platform allows all participants to benefit from the money that is currently wasted through middlemen and instead rewards consumers and incentivises participants to create more engaging and relevant ad experiences.
About Hedera Hashgraph
Hedera is a decentralized enterprise-grade public network on which anyone can build secure, fair applications with real-time finality. The platform is owned and governed by a council of the world's leading organizations including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF, eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group. For more information, visit http://www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at http://www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at http://www.hedera.com/papers.
