SWANSEA, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdsDax, a global advertising network that uses distributed ledger technology to track digital ad events, has announced its most recent success: driving thousands of new users to the crypto-asset rewards platform Yamgo.
AdsDax was used by Yamgo to deliver a wide range of interactive, video and display adverts across the AdsDax publisher network, which consists of many top websites including news, financial and cryptocurrency sites. Through the use of AdsDax, Yamgo was able to quickly drive a significant number of users and revenue to their platform.
The AdsDax network, which is owned and operated by Yamgo Ltd, forms part of Yamgo's wider vision to reward consumers for their participation in the advertising process and create a fair exchange of value for the brands who buy advertising and the consumers who use their time, attention and data in the display and viewing of ads.
Discussing the success, Yamgo CEO Ian Mullins commented, "This is a fantastic achievement for both AdsDax and Yamgo. We have shown how effective AdsDax can be at building brands and we've created a strong audience for the Yamgo beta app. Our aim is to continue building an ecosystem based on the Hedera network that benefits advertisers, brands, businesses and consumers."
The Yamgo/AdsDax ecosystem is built on the Hedera distributed ledger where both platforms can take advantage of high-capacity, high-speed transactions with ultra-low fees and bank-like security. Through the Hedera network, AdsDax is able to verify, timestamp and store encrypted, business-critical data directly on a secure distributed ledger in real time. Yamgo is able to use the Hedera ledger to deliver micropayments directly to consumers with ultra-low fees that are fixed to a fiat price.
Discussing the vision for the AdsDax/Yamgo ecosystem, Chief Product Officer, Ryan Davies said, "It's a fantastic milestone for Yamgo and AdsDax and a great proof-point for both of our platforms. We're in the nascent stages of creating a symbiotic platform that benefits businesses, brands, advertisers and consumers alike. Our goal is to create an ecosystem that not only helps our business customers and users, but also helps to grow the usage of the Hedera network itself. Through AdsDax we are driving a massive amount of transactions every day and showcasing how businesses can successfully utilise DLT in their stack. Through Yamgo we are driving a large amount of account creation, adoption and usage, successfully onboarding new participants into the cryptocurrency space and helping them to earn crypto-assets for the first time and take greater ownership of their financial futures. As we grow both platforms and progress down our roadmap, we will see further integrations between the two that helps both of them to grow and drive further success."
"Surpassing 100,000 users is a great first milestone for the Yamgo offering, built on the AdsDax and Hedera platforms," said Christian Hasker, CMO of Hedera Hashgraph. "We know they have just scratched the surface of how many consumers can benefit from rewards delivered for completing tasks and shopping online, and we look forward to seeing how quickly and easily they can scale this offering to meet the growing demand for consumers to own and personally benefit from their online activities, instead of conferring all that benefit to centralized technology and advertising providers."
About AdsDax
The AdsDax vision for a new ecosystem is a unified platform that facilitates all aspects of digital advert creation, campaign delivery, traffic, and content verification and optimisation with transparent reporting and costs. The AdsDax platform allows all participants to benefit from the money that is currently wasted through middlemen and instead rewards consumers and incentivises participants to create more engaging and relevant ad experiences.
The founding team started as Yamgo, a mobile-oriented content provider that monetised video on mobile. At Yamgo, we saw the problems content owners had monetising their content. We evolved into AdSpruce and worked to solve the problems of monetisation for content owners, enabling them to monetise video and display inventory. Through AdSpruce, we developed an end-to-end video advertising platform, working with 25+ of the world's top 100 Ad Age brands.
About Yamgo
Yamgo is a UK-based technology company that leverages distributed ledger, web 3.0 and OpenFinance technologies and business models to empower consumers and improve operational efficiency of businesses. Yamgo designs, develops and sells consumer and business services that include rewards, advertising, social networking, finance, AI & machine-learning tools, data management and R&D into tokenization, decentralised services and emerging automation technologies.
Yamgo merges rewards, data, fintech and identity to create a new relationship directly between brands and the consumer, while protecting the privacy and data of consumers. Through the development of blockchain technologies, Yamgo is able to provide a consumer-first platform that enables users to get paid for life and earn digital assets for everyday actions, save them or spend them.
About Hedera
The Hedera network is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.
For more information, visit http://www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at http://www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at http://www.hedera.com/papers.
