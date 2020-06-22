SANTA BARBARA, California, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior housing operator Stage Management has grown its average monthly revenue by $3,500 from one community using Yardi® EHR, a new case study reveals. By streamlining documentation, the electronic health record solution ensures care services are billed on time.
Founded in 2016, Stage Management runs the Golden Pond Retirement Community, which includes 115 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care in Golden, Colo.
Before implementing Yardi, Golden Pond staff would provide additional care to residents following an incident or assessment. However, the enhanced care level would not be reflected in billing statements for 60 to 90 days. This delay often lead to concerned calls from family members and lost revenue.
Using Yardi EHR, caregivers now chart on tablets, recording progress notes and changes as they go. This information syncs with Yardi Voyager® Senior Housing, an online property management and accounting solution, to update care plans.
"Yardi EHR has been immensely helpful, keeping track of what's needed and who does what. It's changed the way we operate," said Troy McClymonds, partner at Stage Management. "We're capturing the care costs that are necessary for each resident in real time."
"Stage Management has seen better recordkeeping, communication and accounting with Yardi EHR," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "But the biggest benefit is in the care they provide. They now have more time to help their residents thrive."
Visit yardi.vip/stage to read the full case study. For more information on Yardi's senior living EHR solution, visit yardi.com/EHR.
About Stage Management
Founded in 2016, Stage Management puts its employees and residents first in senior living. With a focus on relationship building and operational transparency, Stage drives higher occupancies, lower turnover and bottom-line growth. For more information, visit stagesenior.com.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.