SANTA BARBARA, California, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has added non-medical home care to its lineup of senior living solutions. At Home Care simplifies record keeping and information sharing for senior living providers with ancillary in-home services.
Caregivers in the field require modern tools for accurate and secure charting. At Home Care enables quick documentation on mobile devices, allowing caregivers to spend more time with clients. As tasks are completed, data flows seamlessly to the back office for easier billing and compliance. Managers have instant access to a client's records, wherever care takes place.
At Home Care helps senior living providers:
- Generate care plans to ensure appropriate treatment
- Avoid scheduling conflicts with calendar management
- Gain oversight of remote care delivery through real-time reports
- Empower caregivers with mobile tools for point-of-care charting
- Minimize risk using built-in safeguards that meet regulations
At Home Care integrates into Yardi Senior Living Suite, a browser-based platform that unites operations, marketing, finance, clinical services and more.
"Yardi At Home Care further extends our single connected solution across the continuum of care," said Ray Elliott, Yardi's vice president of senior living. "It closes a service gap. Senior living providers can now easily manage care to both their community residents and their at-home clients from one integrated system."
Visit yardi.com/products/home-care to learn more about how a mobile solution for home care can enhance health outcomes and compliance.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.