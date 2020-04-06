SANTA BARBARA, California, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Senior IQ is now part of the Yardi® Senior Living Suite. Designed for senior living providers, Senior IQ surfaces data in attractive, shareable dashboards. With a full view of their data, leaders and staff alike can save time while driving growth for their communities.
The business intelligence solution draws from across the organization. Over 300 measures for finance, operations, marketing and care are available out of the box. Customizable widgets and KPIs, along with role-based dashboards, give decision makers quick access to meaningful information. Staff no longer need to comb spreadsheets or run multiple reports to evaluate the performance of an individual community or their entire portfolio.
Yardi has also partnered with the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) to bring the nonprofit's market data into Senior IQ. Providers who have an active NIC MAP account can benchmark against competitors on occupancy, rent and rent growth. Those that do not yet subscribe to NIC MAP can still view internal benchmarks.
"NIC is thrilled that Yardi has taken the important step of integrating the NIC MAP data into its Senior IQ product, making this critical information readily available to their clients. Included within the NIC MAP data are Seniors Housing Actual Rates which provide critical increased transparency to our sector and, therefore, serve as NIC's highest priority data initiative," said Brian Jurutka, president and CEO of NIC.
"So much in senior living depends on data, but collecting, analyzing and sharing it has always taken time," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Senior IQ simplifies things with ready-to-go dashboards and KPIs. Add in NIC's benchmark data, and senior living providers now have the information they need at a glance to guide their business forward."
About NIC
The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support access and choice for America's seniors by providing data, analytics and connections that bring together investors and providers. For more information, visit nic.org.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.