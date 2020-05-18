SANTA BARBARA, California, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior housing operator Stage Management has shortened its lead response time twelvefold using Yardi® Senior CRM, a new case study reveals. Overall, the senior living marketing solution has helped lift the average occupancy rate 7%.
Stage Management oversees the Golden Pond Retirement Community in Golden, Colorado. The 115-unit assisted living site has provided housing and care services since 2004.
Previously, Golden Pond staff recorded leads on paper. This led to poor communication and sales visibility. With Senior CRM, Stage Management now tracks hundreds of leads at a time. The system sends automated emails of new leads, and staff have immediate access to contact details.
"We can see where we are in our sales cycle and what activities we need to complete to help move more people in the door," said Troy McClymonds, partner at Stage Management. "Our numbers prove that over and over again."
A Yardi client since 2016, Stage Management also uses Yardi Voyager Senior Housing for property management and accounting. The online platform integrates with Senior CRM to streamline leasing.
"Voyager and Senior CRM, along with the entire Yardi Senior Living Suite, are built with providers like Stage Management in mind," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Their story is a great example of how a single connected solution can save valuable time."
Visit yardi.vip/Stage-Management to read the full case study. For more information on Yardi's senior living marketing solution, visit yardi.com/SeniorCRM.
About Stage Management
Founded in 2016, Stage Management puts its employees and residents first in senior living. With a focus on relationship building and operational transparency, Stage drives higher occupancies, lower turnover and bottom-line growth. For more information, visit stagesenior.com.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.