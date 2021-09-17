ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardstick Management, America's leading Black-owned management consulting firm, announced today details of its upcoming, "Identity: Diving Into the Diversity of Hispanic Heritage," virtual event tied to the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event and discussion will take place on Friday, September 24th, as a part of the company's ongoing DEI in Action Series.
The hour-long conversation among innovative Hispanic leaders aims to unpack the diversity and intersectionalities among the multitude of identities that exist within the community. The event will focus on dismantling societal stereotypes and encouraging more equitable and inclusive workplaces for everyone. Confirmed speakers include nationally recognized Jacqueline Camacho-Ruiz, Nick Valencia, Rosario B Casas, Denise Padín Collazo, Rhina Valentin, and Onida Coward Mayers.
"We activated the DEI In Action Series to serve as a catalyst for change," explained Dr. Ebbie Parsons III. "Through this important series, we aim to ignite important conversations around the globe on topics that need and deserve attention. We seek to not only inform, but to guide our audience on how they too can take immediate action."
This month's event will be the fourth in Yardstick's "DEI In Action Series," which launched in February of this year. The series was initiated by Yardstick Management to highlight leaders of all different backgrounds that are elevating DEI awareness in their own unique ways and across industries. Other events in the series have focused on topics including black leadership, women in business and pride.
In addition to hosting the DEI In Action Series, Yardstick Management is focused on working with some of the largest tech and entertainment companies as a partner and advisor on DEI strategy and best practices. The company excels in executive talent search, specifically placing minority candidates in the C-suite, advising HR teams and CEOs on DEI best practices.
Registration details for the upcoming "Identity: Diving Into the Diversity of Hispanic Heritage" event on Friday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST, can be found here https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WW0Vm883T8C0FHBrprY84g
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For additional information, visit https://www.yardstickmanagement.com/.
