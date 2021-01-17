- Certified for Microsoft Teams, with Premium microphone for Open Office and a dedicated Teams button to activate Teams by one touch, creating the most seamless Teams experience. - Featuring Yealink's acoustic shield technology, with a two-microphone noise canceling and voice transmitting. - Ringer for call reminder. - All-in-one design, combining a full-duplex speakerphone, USB hub, wireless charging stand (Optional) and a 4-inch console together with built-in Bluetooth allowing you to connect, manage and control devices and calls, providing more possibilities and convenience for collaboration.