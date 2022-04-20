Think Global Awards held virtually in a ceremony that hosted business leaders and innovators from around the world.

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Think Global Awards announced the winners of the fifth year of the global awards initiative on April 20, 2022. The awards program recognizes the global success of individuals and organizations, supported by Think Global Forum, an international hub to generate creative, insightful, and inspiring strategic thinking across global topics.

The awards ceremony occurred virtually again this year and hosted guests from the business and entertainment world. A special recognition award was announced during the ceremony, the Creative Ingenuity Award, to highlight creativity in the hard-hit travel sector during the global pandemic. "The Awards have become an integral part of the Think Global Forum mission to help promote thought leadership and innovation in global business," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder of Think Global Forum.

The Think Global Awards are proudly supported by Think Global Forum, VistaTalks, VTQ Magazine, All Things Global, X Cultural, and Vistatec.

Here are the winners in each of the categories.

THINK GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

Best CSR/Sustainability Transformation

Winner: Tru Earth Environmental Products

Best Digital Transformation/Pivot Campaign    

Winner: Vodafone

Brand of the Year

Winner: Society of St Vincent de Paul, Ireland

Community and Non-Profit    

Winner: CLEAR Global/Translators without Borders

Education and eLearning    

Winner: Ingenium

Inclusivity/Accessibility    

Winner: The Open Doors Initiative

Language Industry Person of the Year    

Winner: Lucio Bagnulo

Life Sciences    

Winner: Global Heart Hub

Marketing    

Winner: Stone Group

Outstanding Hybrid/Virtual Event    

Winner: MURAL

Process Automation    

Winner: Chargebee

Professional Services    

Winner: Exclaimer

Retail & eCommerce    

Winner: Net World Sports

Start-Up    

Winner: Spark Digital & Analytics Limited

Technology    

Winner: Adapttech Limited

Travel    

Winner: Travelzoo

Creative Ingenuity Award    

Winner: Wowzitude

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers, and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce, and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

About Think Global Awards

Think Global Awards is excited to be celebrating our 5th year of recognizing global success in individuals and organizations with the Think Global Awards Year Five. Our free-to-enter awards program has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2018. Think Global Awards was established as a sister brand to Think Global Forum, a thought-leadership community that focuses on the diverse aspects of global business across major industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalawards.com

Media Contact

María Roa, Think Global Awards, +353 1 416 8000, maria.roa@thinkglobalforum.com

 

