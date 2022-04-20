Think Global Awards held virtually in a ceremony that hosted business leaders and innovators from around the world.
DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Think Global Awards announced the winners of the fifth year of the global awards initiative on April 20, 2022. The awards program recognizes the global success of individuals and organizations, supported by Think Global Forum, an international hub to generate creative, insightful, and inspiring strategic thinking across global topics.
The awards ceremony occurred virtually again this year and hosted guests from the business and entertainment world. A special recognition award was announced during the ceremony, the Creative Ingenuity Award, to highlight creativity in the hard-hit travel sector during the global pandemic. "The Awards have become an integral part of the Think Global Forum mission to help promote thought leadership and innovation in global business," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder of Think Global Forum.
The Think Global Awards are proudly supported by Think Global Forum, VistaTalks, VTQ Magazine, All Things Global, X Cultural, and Vistatec.
Here are the winners in each of the categories.
THINK GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 WINNERS
Best CSR/Sustainability Transformation
Winner: Tru Earth Environmental Products
Best Digital Transformation/Pivot Campaign
Winner: Vodafone
Brand of the Year
Winner: Society of St Vincent de Paul, Ireland
Community and Non-Profit
Winner: CLEAR Global/Translators without Borders
Education and eLearning
Winner: Ingenium
Inclusivity/Accessibility
Winner: The Open Doors Initiative
Language Industry Person of the Year
Winner: Lucio Bagnulo
Life Sciences
Winner: Global Heart Hub
Marketing
Winner: Stone Group
Outstanding Hybrid/Virtual Event
Winner: MURAL
Process Automation
Winner: Chargebee
Professional Services
Winner: Exclaimer
Retail & eCommerce
Winner: Net World Sports
Start-Up
Winner: Spark Digital & Analytics Limited
Technology
Winner: Adapttech Limited
Travel
Winner: Travelzoo
Creative Ingenuity Award
Winner: Wowzitude
About Think Global Forum
The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers, and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce, and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org
About Think Global Awards
Think Global Awards is excited to be celebrating our 5th year of recognizing global success in individuals and organizations with the Think Global Awards Year Five. Our free-to-enter awards program has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2018. Think Global Awards was established as a sister brand to Think Global Forum, a thought-leadership community that focuses on the diverse aspects of global business across major industries.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalawards.com
Media Contact
María Roa, Think Global Awards, +353 1 416 8000, maria.roa@thinkglobalforum.com
