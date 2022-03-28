The company has been listed in the Digital Shopper Engagement category
NEW YORK; SAN MATEO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CB Insights has named Yellow.ai, the world's leading next-gen total experience (TX) automation platform, to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world. The company has been listed in the Digital Shopper Engagement category.
The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.
"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."
Yellow.ai is enabling over 200 retail and e-commerce brands including Sephora, Zalora, Spencer's Retail, Carrefour, Choithrams and Kitabeli, to deliver elevated customer experience and drive 3X revenue powered by its Dynamic AI agents. The recognition from CB Insights comes on the strength of Yellow.ai's unique platform capabilities and global leadership, which has combined to create the great momentum the company is currently experiencing. In just five years, the company expanded its presence across the U.S., Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Australia and Latin America to serve over 1,000 customers in 70+ countries. Over the past year alone, Yellow.ai has grown 4X in revenue and raised $102M+ in funding while more than doubling employee count to over 700.
"We at Yellow.ai are humbled to have been included in CB Insights' highly coveted Retail Tech 100," said Yellow.ai CEO and Co-founder Raghu Ravinutala. "After achieving significant milestones in 2021, this year has brought even more industry recognition and accelerated momentum for Yellow.ai. Through our Dynamic AI Agents, we are helping top global brands and retailers deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction, increase sales, and enhance employee engagement at scale. These accomplishments directly reflect the successes we make possible for our 1000+ customers across the globe. We will be showcasing these successes powered by our solutions for the industry's leading retail and e-commerce companies at Shoptalk in booth #10016, March 27-30 in Las Vegas."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Yellow.ai's world-leading TX automation platform is powered by Dynamic AI agents that enable enterprises to have enriching, delightful, and personalized interactions with their customers and employees across their preferred choice of channel, language, and time. Built atop a proprietary NLU/NLP engine, the platform compounds self-learning through multi-factorial intent recognition, customer/employee engagement, and real-time resolution with 98% accuracy. The company's Dynamic AI Agents are more emotional and human-like with greater enterprise-integration capabilities than others in the industry. These agents understand sentiments, intent, and past behavior while modifying pitch, tone, and excitement to suit user preferences and sentiment as well as the company's brand voice.
Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:
- Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).
- Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year's cohort.
- Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.
- Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.
- Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year's winners span 19 countries, including Singapore, Australia, China, and the Netherlands.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is the world's leading next-gen Total Experience Automation Platform, enabling enterprises to make every conversation fulfilling and delightful for customers and employees. The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Food Panda, Bharat Petroleum, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections, American Bureau of Shipping, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company delivers human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code bot builders. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.
