SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellow.ai, the world's leading next-gen total experience (TX) automation platform, today announced the company's CEO and Co-founder Raghu Ravinutala has been named Customer Experience (CX) Leader of the Year by CX Today. The award recognizes industry leadership, strategic influence, and overall contribution of an individual in the CX space. Interested parties can watch February 17's award ceremony on-demand at https://awards.cxtoday.com.
"Raghu Ravinutala has set the standard for CX Leader of the Year–a fantastic achievement and very well deserved," said Rob Scott, Publisher and Host of CX Awards 2022.
"It's an absolute honor to be awarded by CX Today, and I thank everyone for the recognition," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai. "First and foremost, I'd like to thank our customers for putting their trust in us and giving us opportunities to be a part of their incredibly innovative CX automation journeys. I'd also like to thank every member of the Yellow.ai family for the dedication and passion they bring with them every day in improving the interactions that enterprises have with their end customers. Finally, a special mention to the entire CX community, because we are not just improving the top and bottom lines of the enterprises that we serve, but also the daily experiences of the billions of users interacting with these companies. We are making their lives that much more delightful, and we should all be very proud of that."
In a market flush with thousands of vendors, Ravinutala piloted Yellow.ai into a position of dominant market leadership. In just five years, he successfully expanded Yellow.ai's presence across the U.S., Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Australia and Latin America with 1000+ customers in 70+ countries.
Over the past year, Ravinutala:
- Grew the company to 4X in revenue and raised $102M+ in funding while adding hundreds of customers, including Domino's, Sephora and Siemens.
- Rebranded from Yellow Messenger to Yellow.ai to move past the chat connotation to the heart of what makes Yellow.ai's automation platform so transformative.
- More than doubled employee count to over 700 and attracted proven U.S. leadership from such companies as Oracle, Dropbox, SAP, Infosys, Celonis, and Cloudera.
- Achieved a customer retention rate of over 99%.
On the strength of Ravinutala's leadership, Frost & Sullivan awarded Yellow.ai the 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market. The company also debuted as a major contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021.
Last month, the company was recognized in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, providing strong validation of Yellow.ai's platform capabilities, the momentum the company experienced in addressing the unique demands across the markets they operate in, and the disruption Yellow.ai is bringing to the Conversational AI market. The company was also recognized as a leader in four G2 Grid reports for 2022: Bot platforms, Live Chat, Conversational Marketing and Conversational Support.
Built atop a proprietary NLU/NLP engine, the Yellow.ai platform compounds self-learning through multi-factorial intent recognition, customer/employee engagement, and real-time resolution with 98% accuracy. The company's Dynamic AI Agents are more emotional and human-like with greater enterprise-integration capabilities than others in the industry. The agents understand sentiments, intent, and past behavior while modifying pitch, tone, and excitement to suit user preferences and sentiment as well as the company's brand voice.
About Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is the world's leading next-gen Total Experience Automation Platform, enabling enterprises to make every conversation fulfilling and delightful for customers and employees. The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Food Panda, Bharat Petroleum, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections, American Bureau of Shipping, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company delivers human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code bot builders. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.
