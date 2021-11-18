PLEASANT HILL, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, today announced their energy saving opportunities for businesses to reduce costs by up to 70%.
"With the current, energy inflation rate at 49.6%, business owners in all industries will see their electricity expenses increase sharply," states John Hutchcroft, Yellowblue LED VP of Field Development. "However, they can significantly reduce this impact with energy efficient LED lighting and utility company rebates."
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased by 6.2% before seasonal adjustment over the last 12 months. This includes increases by:
- 30.0% in Energy
- 49.5% in Energy Commodities
- 11.2% in Energy Services
- 6.5% in Electricity
How Can Businesses Reduce Energy Costs Now and in 2022?
LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, use 30-75% less power than traditional light sources which can significantly reduce utility expenses in both indoor and outdoor areas. Plus, LED lighting is environmentally friendly and increases productivity and light quality while reducing glare, heat, ultraviolet radiation, and physical maintenance.
LED lighting installation can be quick, easy and cost-effective.
After conducting a no-cost energy assessment, a Yellowblue LED agent can pinpoint exactly where energy is consumed and offer LED light replacement suggestions within minutes. They will also provide information on current rebates including those with Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy and Xcel Energy. Then, it's a matter of scheduling the installation at a convenient time for the business owner, which can take minutes to a few days depending on the size of the project.
"Because of all of the benefits of LED lighting, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% now through 2026, and we are here to help business owners take advantage of the rebates and energy savings available to them," states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President. "We are expanding rapidly on a national level to accommodate the LED needs of our customers and look forward to helping them create more productive, environmentally-friendly work environments while drastically reducing their utility costs."
With their fast growth, Yellowblue LED is also looking for sales management and leaders nationwide who want to control their career, set their own hours, earn a substantial income, and be part of a fun and supportive network of experts. No experience is necessary as agents receive proven, proprietary systems and superior training immediately. For additional information, applicants can visit https://yellowblueled.com/opportunities.
To learn more about the LED rebates and schedule a free energy assessment, visit https://yellowblueled.com/contact/ or call 515-494-4700.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is a leader in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
