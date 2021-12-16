NEW YORK and GA'ASH, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- yellowHEAD (http://www.yellowhead.com), the AI-powered performance marketing company, has won a 2021 Effective Mobile Marketing Award (EMMA) for its pioneering use of AI and data analytics to improve campaign performance. yellowHEAD earned the "Most Effective Use of Data" award for using its AI-driven creative technology platform, Alison, to optimize mobile user acquisition ad campaigns for SciPlay. The approach boosted metrics like ARPPU and seven-day ROI by over 100 percent.
"We're thrilled to receive this EMMA award for 'Most Effective Use of Data'," said Merav Katz, yellowHEAD Head of Marketing. "In an era of tech policy shifts and increasing competition, creative optimization has become a huge performance lever for marketers — and technologies like Alison allow them to pull it. We love helping our clients level up their campaigns with this approach, and we're excited that the industry is recognizing its effectiveness." Alison is yellowHEAD's AI-driven creative analysis and ideation platform. Alison uses machine learning and computer vision to uncover the specific creative elements that drive campaign performance across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, and TikTok.
yellowHEAD won the "Most Effective Use of Data" award for its campaign for SciPlay's Gold Fish Casino Slots, an underwater-themed mobile social casino game. The team used Alison to identify the optimal combination of creative elements through a historical analysis of Gold Fish Casino's ad creative. Alison also provided ongoing suggestions to maintain the freshness of the creative and avoid ad fatigue. The recommendations significantly enhanced the initial and ongoing performance of Gold Fish's campaigns, improving the seven-day ROI by 101 percent, the ARPPU by 106 percent, and first-time deposit conversions by 101 percent. yellowHEAD's work with SciPlay also contributed to the company's recognition as "Agency of the Year" in the PR & Marketing Excellence Awards.
For the past 12 years, EMMA has celebrated innovation and excellence in digital marketing. Run by Mobile Marketing Magazine, EMMA reviews applications worldwide to find and recognize the campaigns that best illustrate the power of mobile marketing to grow businesses.
To learn more about the 2021 EMMA awards, please visit: https://awards.mobilemarketingmagazine.com/.
To learn more about yellowHEAD's work with SciPlay, read the full story at https://www.yellowhead.com/success/alison-gold-fish-data/.
About yellowHEAD
yellowHEAD is pioneering a new era in performance marketing through its unique blend of talent, technology, data and creativity. Founded in 2013, the company delivers unprecedented ROI for campaigns across paid and organic channels including SEO, SEM, ASO and CPA advertising. yellowHEAD delivers cost-effective business outcomes for partners through integrated media strategies underpinned by AI-powered analytics, real-time visualization tools, revolutionary A/B testing technology, and a talented in-house design studio. The company has a global team of more than 130 expert marketing specialists, with headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and Ukraine. For more information, visit http://www.yellowhead.com.
