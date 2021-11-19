NEW YORK and GA'ASH, Israel, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- yellowHEAD (http://www.yellowheadinc.com), the AI-powered performance marketing company, received two platinum awards in the 2021 MarCom Awards. The company earned a platinum award in the "Team Achievement" category for its work with mobile publisher SciPlay, and another platinum award in the "Motion Graphics Video" for its Game of Thrones Conquest – Dragon Champion animatic, created for Warner Bros. International Enterprises. The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of marketing and communication.
yellowHEAD received a Platinum award in the "Team Achievement" category for a collaborative campaign on behalf of social casino publisher SciPlay. First, yellowHEAD's UA team leveraged the company's proprietary creative analysis platform, Alison, to analyze a number of Gold Fish Casino ads. The platform used a combination of AI and computer vision to determine which ad formats and creative elements drove the highest ROI. Alison recommended a cinemagraph format and a unique reels animation, built around the Jade Monkey room theme. Next, yellowHEAD's in-house design team yellowSTUDIO made custom creative following these recommendations. Overall, the campaign saw a 101% boost in day-seven return on investment. Meanwhile, average revenue per paying user rose by 106%, and first-time deposit conversions rose by 101%.
"We're proud of the work that went into these projects, and are gratified to see the marketing community acknowledge the results that yellowHEAD's projects generate," said Merav Katz, Head of Marketing at yellowHEAD. "The MarCom Awards highlight the best of the best, and as these awards show, both our in-house production teams and creative technology are truly world-class."
The AMCP also awarded yellowHEAD Platinum in the Motion Graphic Video category for the company's Game of Thrones: Conquest – Dragon Champion animatic, created for Warner Bros. International Enterprises. Crafted by yellowHEAD's in-house Creative Studio, the video implemented engaging, high-end 3D animation. Game of Thrones: Conquest has been downloaded over 20 million times.
Founded in 2004 and administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards are one of the largest and most respected creative competitions globally. The judging panel is comprised of industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents stand out among a diverse pool of applicants. MarCom's Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be most outstanding — about 17 percent of applicants received this among the more than 6,000 entries submitted in the 2021 competition.
About yellowHEAD
yellowHEAD is pioneering a new era in performance marketing through its unique blend of talent, technology, data and creativity. Founded in 2013, the company delivers unprecedented ROI for campaigns across paid and organic channels including SEO, SEM, ASO and CPA advertising. yellowHEAD delivers cost-effective business outcomes for partners through integrated media strategies underpinned by AI-powered analytics, real-time visualization tools, revolutionary A/B testing technology, and a talented in-house design studio. The company has a global team of more than 130 expert marketing specialists, with headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and Ukraine. For more information, visit http://www.yellowheadinc.com.
