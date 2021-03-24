NEW YORK and GA'ASH, Israel, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- yellowHEAD (http://www.yellowheadinc.com), the AI-powered performance marketing company, announced today that its proprietary creative insights platform, Alison, has been named "Data Solution of the Year, Marketing" in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards. Established in 2020, The Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the best data technology solutions globally. Alison exemplifies data technology innovation: Its AI engine ingests cross-platform advertising data, analyzes creative, and offers performance-enhancing insights. This award comes less than a year after the Alison SaaS platform's launch, highlighting its value in-market.
"Marketers increasingly seek to validate the efficacy of ad creative through a quantitative lens," said Shai Karmi, Co-Founder and CEO of yellowHEAD. "Alison was developed to unite art and data and deliver the best possible outcome for our performance marketing clients. We've already witnessed the platform's potential — ads created by Alison typically generate 3X ROI — but it's incredibly thrilling to see our work acknowledged in this year's Data Breakthrough Awards. I couldn't be more proud of our team and what we've achieved."
Alison uses data derived from proprietary computer vision technology and machine learning algorithms to help marketers understand which colors, music, text, characters, and other elements drive the greatest advertising campaign performance on platforms like Facebook, Google, Snapchat, and TikTok. Alison is distinct from any platform currently on the market in its ability to identify creative elements, translate them into discrete data sets, and measure each element's impact on marketing KPIs. These features allow advertisers to understand their creative performance in context and gauge the impact of specific elements. Alison then provides marketers with immediate, actionable insights that they can use to refine their creative strategy further. It enables creative optimization, detects ad fatigue, offers competitive intelligence, recommends strategies for your next creative iterations, and enables rapid creative production in collaboration with yellowHEAD's creative studio.
"Creative optimization is perhaps the most important aspect of our user acquisition strategy in this day and age," said Maria Waters, Head of Conversion Optimization at Zynga, which was among the first advertisers to test Alison's SaaS platform. "Having access to Alison and its deep creative insights gives us a very clear understanding of which creative elements resonate most deeply with our target audiences so that we can optimize campaign performance throughout the entire marketing funnel. What's more, we can use Alison to inform our whole creative approach and design new and improved creative that we know will impact all of our key performance metrics very positively."
This year's Data Breakthward Awards attracted more than 1,750 nominations worldwide, making it both broad and extremely competitive. yellowHEAD's solution was evaluated by an independent panel of data science and technology experts, underscoring its relevancy and efficacy in the ad tech market. Fellow winners include Google Cloud, IBM, Informatica, and several startups in the technology space.
About yellowHEAD
yellowHEAD is pioneering a new era in performance marketing through its unique blend of talent, technology, data, and creativity. Founded in 2013, the company delivers unprecedented ROI for campaigns across paid and organic channels including UA, ASO, SEO, and creative services based on Alison insights. yellowHEAD offers integrated media strategies underpinned by AI-powered analytics, revolutionary A/B testing technology, and a talented in-house creative studio. The company has a global team of more than 100 expert marketing specialists, with headquarters in Israel and offices in the US and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.yellowheadinc.com.
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies, and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information visit databreakthroughawards.com.
