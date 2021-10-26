FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Osiris (Osiris International GmbH) to license its smartEBR technology for edge bead removal on panels. This proprietary process, based on wet etch chemistry, will enable YES to expand its wet processing capabilities.
"We are very pleased to partner with YES in this effort to extend our smartEBR technology to more complex applications," said Pirmin Muffler, founder and Managing Director of Osiris. "We selected YES as our partner because of their proven ability to rapidly bring innovation to high-volume manufacturing production environments."
"YES is committed to developing a variety of solutions for panel-based applications in the PCB and advanced packaging markets" said Zia Karim, CTO of YES. "When combined with our extensive process expertise, the smartEBR technology will allow our customers to remove metal, photoresist and dielectric coatings efficiently from a variety of panel types, ensuring high yield and defect control."
"Our mission is to be the preferred provider of surface modification and material enhancement solutions in the markets that we serve," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "The Osiris EBR technology adds an important element to our product portfolio, as we continue to support and enable the ambitious roadmaps of our key semiconductor customers."
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials, and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
About Osiris International GmbH
Osiris International GmbH is a manufacturer of machines specializing in photolithographic process equipment used in semiconductor, microOLED, Mask and microsystems (MEMS) technology. The company provides a wide range of optimized front- and back-end solutions used in the processing of a variety of substrates. For more information, please visit http://www.osiris-nano.com.
